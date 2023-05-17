Keenan Reid on his stay in the New York Jets rookie camp





For Keenan Reid, last weekend’s rookie mini-camp with the New York Jets certainly made an impression. The feeling, said the former Rutgers football defenseman, is one that he believes is mutual with the NFL team. Speaking last week about his time with the Jets as a rookie minicamp invitee, Reid said he is grateful for the opportunity and hopes another opportunity comes along with the NFL in the not-too-distant future. Reid spent the past three seasons at Rutgers as a reserve defensive back. Prior to that, he played at Lincoln University, a Division II program that is a historically black college or university. Buy Scarlet Knights tickets His path to the NFL is unconventional to say the least, especially since Reid was a backup defensive back at Rutgers.He only made seven appearances at Rutgers but it was his strong showing at Pro Day in March that helped catapult him to this opportunity with the Jets. My experience with the Jets has been great, they are a great top-down organization and carry a great energy to them, Reid told Rutgers Wire. I had a great time training (and) practicing with the team. I had known many of the staff and the building since I was invited to their local day, but overall I did really well in practice and meetings. I talked to coaches since camp ended and they were impressed with me. At the end of our conversation, I was specifically told to stay ready. I am currently continuing to train and work with my agent to see what is the best opportunity for me to move forward. At the Rutgers Pro Day in March, Reid was impressive. A 40-inch vertical opened some eyes, as did very strong times in the 3-cone shuttle (7.15) and 4.21 time in the 20-yard shuttle. But it was his straight-line speed that made the Jets stand out. His first run of 40 saw Reid on a 4.5. Then he clocked in with a 4.41, the fastest of the day for any Rutgers athlete. Dreamed of moments like this as a child. Forever grateful pic.twitter.com/QXhHyF6q5u KEENAN REID (@keenanreid__) May 8, 2023 The Jets’ feedback on his three days in the team facility, Reid said, has been positive. They were impressed with me. Not only did the coaches talk about how smart I was(and) got into meetings, but they were also impressed with how I handled those meetings and techniques and went straight to the field and performed it at a high level. The setup was new to everyone, so a big part of the practice was simply adjusting quickly and fitting into the new schedule, Reid said. My coaches there joked with me about my Pro Day numbers during camp and also talked about how well I was doing in my 40 and other drills.

