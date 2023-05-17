Reeth Rishya prepares for her first world singles championship – Bhaskar Live

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Indian table tennis player Reeth Rishya Tennison is all set to put her best foot forward as she prepares for her maiden World Singles Championship to be held in Durban from May 20-28.

The top sailor is part of the 11-strong Indian contingent, consisting of five men and six women, that will leave for South Africa on Wednesday.

Reeth Rishya has been making headlines in recent years, most recently winning the women’s singles title at the Petroleum inter-unit tournament in April, which saw the participation of almost all of the country’s top players.

In 2021, she became the first Indian woman to win a Pro Tour title when she won the Ecuador Open.

“This is my first world championship as a singles player and I want to give my best in the tournament. I’ve been working on my techniques like staying close to the table, brushing more balls and being consistent rather than going strong,” Reeth said in a press release.

“I’ve been working on my diet lately. I worked closely with my nutritionist and fitness trainer to be in the best shape for the World Championships,” she added.

The top sailor took time off the international calendar to train in Hyderabad with her personal coach Aman Balgu to prepare for the big event.

“The Commonwealth Games were my first major event and I learned a lot from it. I have also worked and corrected my mistakes and will do my best in the upcoming world championships,” said Reeth.

