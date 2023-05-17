Sports
I wondered if I’d walk again let alone play cricket: Bairstow opens up about his broken leg pain
Jonny Bairstow stopped smiling for a moment as he considered the severity of the injury that shattered him just as he rode the crest of a particularly large wave.
I really wondered if I would be able to walk, jog, run and play cricket again, Bairstow said as he reflected on the badly broken left leg and dislocated ankle he suffered bizarrely when he slipped on his local golf course after the summer of his to live.
Yes, there were dark times. There are so many things going through your head until you can play again. It’s like falling off your bike and hurting yourself. You think about that until you come back to it because of the bad memories. You wonder, will it feel the same?
Bairstow held court at Old Trafford at the launch of the ECB’s partnership with Radox after getting back on his metaphorical bike by both batting and, significantly, keeping the wicket for Yorkshire in a second team match and two Championship matches.
He is pleased to report that playing cricket really felt the same again and he is back in England at the start of an Ashes summer when he hopes to pick up where he left off last year before being so brutally interrupted by a vicious twist of fate.
Jonny Bairstow is delighted to be playing cricket again after recovering from a horror injury
Bairstow was the first face of Bazball, with four spectacular centuries last summer
Bairstow ‘feels’ for Ben Foakes after wicketkeeper was dropped to make way for him
It feels like a long time since the injury, Bairstow continued. It was actually pretty nerve wracking when I came back with the second XI. It was like being 16 again and making my debut. But it’s been good. There is no leg reaction and it is nice to be back. That’s how I looked at it. Have fun. And I missed it.
Rarely could there have been a stronger example of Kipling’s twin tricksters. The triumph of being the face of Bazball, with four spectacular centuries in victories last summer, was followed by that golf course disaster and a grim winter.
Last summer went so well, Bairstow said. Then the injury happened the day after I was told I would be opening in the T20 World Cup. I went through a lot of emotions watching the guys win, but of course there was a lot of pride.
Even if you are injured, you are still part of the group. The guys were brilliant, they kept in touch and kept me informed. Occasional Face time with the guys talking utter nonsense. Now I’m excited again. It will be a new challenge and I can’t wait.
That challenge, with Bairstow back in the dual role of keeper-batsman that he enjoyed before performing as well as a specialist batsman, will somewhat controversially come at the expense of Ben Foakes who has made way rather than most people’s choice in Zak Crawley.
I haven’t had a chance to talk to Ben yet, but I’m sure I will,’ Bairstow said. I’ve been in that situation so I can absolutely sympathize with him. It’s the nature of sports. I don’t make those decisions. Ben has been a huge part of the last 12 months and there is no doubt that he will play for England again at some point.
Now it will be Bairstow behind the stumps against Ireland and then Australia where he is confident his reconstructed left leg will withstand the strain. I don’t really think it’s anything other than fieldwork, he insisted. You sprint, dive and change direction in the field. You crouch as a goalkeeper and move sideways, but you don’t run 25 km around the border. It’s a different kind of fitness.
But there will be a legacy for what was a very serious injury. People have told me you walk with a limp, Bairstow said. But there will be little flaws, little aches and pains. If there is trauma, there will be an adjustment to the way your body moves.
But that’s okay. There is a lot of confidence in this summer. The last time I played against South Africa last summer I was part of a special group doing special things. That remains the same. Can we continue as we have been against the Aussies? There will certainly be a belief that we can. I think we’ll find out in the next two months!
Jimmy is feeling good, so are we!
There was more positivity at Old Trafford and it came from Jimmy Anderson who confirmed the injury he suffered last week was minor.
I feel good, Anderson said. It was just a minor groin injury and it’s a 10 day recovery. I will be fit to play against Ireland but whether I play or not remains to be seen as I am desperate to play in the Ashes.
All of English cricket will echo the sentiment
Let’s hope supporting Zak works out
… but think hard about Crawley in all this. Yes, by any established cricketing logic, he’s very lucky to still have a place in England as the Ashes approach.
But it’s hardly his fault he’s been so emphatically supported and it’s hard for him to bear the brunt of that negative reaction to England’s latest squad.
Zak Crawley will try to repay the trust of England management during the Ashes
The key now is for Crawley to make the most of his luck and prove Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum right in their judgment of him.
My shortcomings in international cricket are that I put too much pressure on myself, Crawley told the BBC. That’s the only reason. Whenever I’ve gone out with the right attitude, I’ve done well.
I’ve been thinking a lot about my game, especially over the last few months. I look back at times when I played well and then I took the expectation away from myself and just played. If I do that, the scores will come automatically.
Crawley is a good player and a good man. It would be great for himself and the England team if he can really justify that extensive support this summer with those big scores.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-12095343/I-wondered-Id-walk-let-play-cricket-Bairstow-opens-broken-leg-agony.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs priced from 69,915 in the UK
- Deepika Padukone in Kangana Ranaut, revisiting the graceful saree appearances of Bollywood divas on the French Riviera
- I wondered if I’d walk again let alone play cricket: Bairstow opens up about his broken leg pain
- Hawaiian and Japanese fashion brand sells durable, wearable art
- Shutterstock and ITU’s AI for Good Collaborate to Advance Responsible AI
- Skeletons discovered at Pompeii show deaths from earthquake, not just eruption of Vesuvius
- West Virginia zip codes give Donald Trump the most money
- Bridgeport Sound On Sound Festival offers $99 daily passes
- Audacy Pulled From NYSE After Stock Drops Below Threshold
- Google’s latest AI tackles time-consuming and expensive drug discovery
- Will “no-fault” eviction bans protect complaining tenants?
- Kill Boris Johnson | Movie Threat