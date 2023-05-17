Update of the USF football stadium on a Barton Malow builder’s campus

The USF on-campus football stadium project is quietly entering its next phase.

The design-build team led by construction firm Barton Malow and architectural firm Populous spent weeks meeting with the Bulls, school officials, students, fans and other stakeholders about the estimated $340 million project. Now they’re taking that feedback and starting to incorporate it into the latest designs.

It’s great to hear their vision, said Len Moser, Barton Malows vice president of sports. It is going to happen.

USF only authorized $22 million for design, so the board of directors ultimately has to approve the entire budget and establish a two-step process that Moser says is common in higher education. Moser expects to present a guaranteed maximum price in the spring or summer of 2024 to meet the USF’s goal of opening a 35,000-seat stadium north of the practice facilities for the 2026 season.

Moser recently spoke to the Tampa Bay Times for a Q&A that has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Why was this a project that appealed to all of you?

It really aligns with a lot of strengths of Barton Malows probably corporate and local here in central Florida being a sports project, one, but also one higher education project. If they are in line, it automatically appeals to us. Then I think USF is a new customer for us. We are happy to expand our customer base. I know we’ve been working down the west coast of Florida since the 1970’s. We just opened our office there in Tampa as well.

The on-campus portion of this project is huge. They’re talking about bringing the team home, if you will, back on campus. Being involved in that really transformational kind of project is huge. They don’t come by often.

How much different it is now to build a stadium compared to when you built Orlandos Exploria Stadium in 2017?

Certainly, the supply chain challenges are really at the forefront. Everyone is aware of that. I think we’ll continue to do our best to identify those early on, advise our owners on this, plan in advance so that we’re ahead of those kinds of things. We talked about long lead items. That was more about a few months lead time versus what can now be a year or more lead time for a given piece of equipment.

It also puts a strain on owners and their budgets and their funding, right? We came to them and said, Hey, we have to release this equipment early to meet the schedule, and they may not be there with their money. Their financing plans may not be finalized yet. That’s even, I think, more important to us in our preconstruction and planning to put all those things together to make sure we stay on track.

The financing and financing that’s not necessarily your problem, but it’s a problem with USF on the other hand, because the cost of borrowing money has changed so much. I’m sure that has dramatic consequences for what you do.

It does. State universities rely on Tallahassee and then have their internal fundraising… there are a lot of moving parts, which is why these projects take a long time. But it’s good to see the excitement with leadership at USF. Everyone is for the project and was really excited about that because that means we’re very confident that things will move forward when you see that kind of excitement.

I can vouch for the enthusiasm and interest.

We also saw it in the market with our subcontractors and suppliers. No matter how busy everyone is, this project specifically gets a lot of attention, which I think will be good for the project overall, for the budget. A lot of competition for our (diversity) goals.

What gives you confidence that you can hit that 2026 timeline?

I think our experience with these kinds of projects. The size, the dollar value and then the time they have in their build plan are all things that we’ve come across before and delivered. It’s clearly USF’s job to get their funding and their funding together, and they’ve been working on that. They are confident that all will be fine if we have to go before the board and get the blessing to go to construction.

What can you do for a USF stadium that you couldn’t have done 20 years ago?

I think it’s the social nature of these stadiums, so it’s not sitting in your seat for three hours watching a football game. There are all kinds of different things to do, places to be, places to hang out, pitches, different views and vistas of the field, views and vistas back to campus. I think it’s more about that whole overall experience than it used to be. Give me the biggest seat bowl, make sure I have access to restrooms and concessions, and give me a certain view of the field.

Now it’s just expanded to many more things to keep fans coming back to the stadium. Winning also helps, of course. You must win. I think also in this facility, the university really wants it to be multi-purpose year-round, not just football.

Is that comparable to other projects you’ve done?

More and more. It’s that multi-function, 365 operation. How do we keep it activated, both for revenue and just for looks? If you have a facility that is in use, maintenance is a little easier than when it is idle.

What do you want the casual USF fan to know about this project and why it’s important?

If you are a USF fan in any capacity, student, alum, part of the community, it will be a transformation for the campus, for the student body, for the experience of student life. It’s really going to change not just the physical landscape of the campus, but just the whole energy, the whole availability of amenities and opportunities with the 365 operation. I don’t know if the casual fan thinks about it more than just because it’s called the football stadium on campus, which is thought of in a broader sense. The casual fan may not quite recognize it yet, but they will see the results.

On these projects, we have one foot on the brake and one on the gas. It doesn’t feel like a whole lot happening in one day. Not many decisions are made. It feels like progress is just moving forward. Then the next day there’s a deal done, and it’s like, Go, go, go, full steam ahead. That’s what makes it fun. It’s frustrating at times, but at the end of the day it’s always nice to hit the gas and get to the finish line.

