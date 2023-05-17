Coldwater falls to Parma Western on Senior Night





COLDWATER, MI. – The Coldwater Cardinal women’s tennis team closed out their 2023 regular season on Tuesday night, losing 6-2 to the Interstate 8 regular season conference champion Parma Western. Coldwater managed to split the singles matches for their two points, winning at both number three and number four singles. Josephine Neumann won for Coldwater at number three in singles as she defeated Parma Westerns Ali Carmody by scores of 6-1 and 6-2. Coldwaters Janet Rucker also picked up a big win over number four in singles, finishing an undefeated regular season 18-0 with a win over Parma Western’s Kiiona Carmody by scores of 6-0 and 7-5. Making hard efforts in the singles flights but finally falling was Emma Madden who fell to number one singles from Parma Westerns Bella Brushaber with scores of 6-3 and 6-2, while Jillian Hawver fell to number two singles from Parma Westerns Dru Porter with scores of 6-3 and 6-3. Playing hard but eventually dropping their doubles matches was the first doubles team of Eliza Douglas and Claire Hawver to fall in straight sets; the number two doubles team of Dakota Allen and Luci Cunningham who fell in straight sets; the number three doubles team of Mallory Morick and Alexis Wood who fell in straight sets; and the number four doubles team of Sofia Gomez and Maddie Grife who fell in straight sets. With the heavy loss, the Coldwater Cardinal tennis team closes out their regular season with a record of 16-3-1 overall. The Cardinals will be in action Wednesday when they travel to Mason for regional games. Coldwater Legg Middle School tennis closes 2023 campaign with victory COLDWATER, MI. – The Coldwater Legg Middle School tennis team concluded their 2023 campaign on Tuesday night with a hard-fought 5-3 and 9-8 victory over Parma Western. With the win, the LMS Cardinals end their season 11-3-1 overall. Winners on the night before Coldwater include Logan Kirk at number four singles and the doubles teams of Kinley Brown and Gabe McCowan; Kush Patel and Colton Wright; Jalianna Zepeda and Lilly Scheidler; and Grant Miller and Caden Birts. The team would like to thank parents and fans for all their support, said Coldwater LMS head coach Mike Murphy.

