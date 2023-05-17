The mood in the Arizona Coyotes arena gives Houston hockey fans hope





Bad news for supporters of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes has been welcomed by Houston hockey fans.

The Coyotes’ plans for a new arena in Tempe were rejected by voters on Monday, casting doubt on the already precarious situation in Arizona.

Following the vote, a statement was released from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, appearing to open the door to a possible move. According to ESPNthe team currently plans to play the 2023-24 season at Mullett Arena in Arizona. “The NHL is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendums on the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” Bettman said. “We’re going to see with the Coyotes what the options might be in the future.” Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez also expressed disappointment on Monday as he looked forward to the future. In a statement, he wrote, “While we wanted a different outcome, we remain grateful to everyone who volunteered their time and talent. What’s next for the franchise will be evaluated in the coming weeks by our owners and the National Hockey League.” Nothing concrete has tied Houston to the NHL franchise beyond fan speculation, and there are other oft-touted move options, such as Atlanta and Quebec City. But there’s also no denying that Houston should be one of the top picks if the Coyotes decide to move. Rumors circulated in 2021 that Arizona was looking to sell to a buyer with the intention of moving to Houston, and although Bettman called this “completely false” at that time interest in the NHL has been reported by Tilman Fertitta, owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets. In a 2017 article by The athleticBettman was quoted as saying: If Houston showed interest in having an NHL franchise, under the right circumstances, we might want to consider that. Fertitta is recent offer to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders fell short, so perhaps he could be in the market to buy a professional team in another sport.



The Rockets owner discussed the topic of bringing the NHL to Houston during his introductory press conference in 2017, though he noted that support among local sports fans would be a deciding factor in whether or not to continue with the venture. Houston was previously home to theAeros, a successful minor league hockey team, for nearly two decades starting in the 1990s. TheAeros also won the AVCO World Trophy twice during a brief stint in the now-defunct World Hockey Association in the 1970s. The minor league Apollos also called Houston home at various times in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Professional hockey has been absent from the Houston sports scene since the Eros moved to Iowa in 2013. Perhaps that could change in the near future.





