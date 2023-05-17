Julie Adamson, a nationally ranked player, to bring table tennis to Te Puke

Julie Adamson, right, and her mother Lesley Gardner won silver in the B-class doubles at last year’s North Island Table Tennis Championships.

Julie Adamson hopes to offer table tennis players an alternative to traveling to Tauranga for matches.

A PE teacher at Te Puke High School, Julie, along with her mother Lesley Gardner, is a nationally ranked player, and is also a representative basketball coach.

Table tennis is a family thing for her.

My mom plays, my dad plays, my brother plays, my aunt — and I just got back into it, she says, adding that one of the reasons her interest has been rekindled is to help younger local players.

In Te Puke we have children playing but here we have nothing, we have it in Tauranga but it is poor that children have to travel to Tauranga. So what I’m going to try is build a hub here.

While she hopes the venue will be high school, it won’t be just for high school students.

I want to try and promote something that is different [to other sports] and create a safe place for them to play.

Table tennis is an AIMS Games sport and students from several local schools have participated.

That’s where a few kids [who want to play] come from and they have nothing else [after intermediate school age] so that’s one of the reasons why I want to do something.

She realizes it’s not a big sport.

It’s a minority sport, but it gives them something fun and I like to give people fun. But what people don’t know is that it’s a strategy game. You still have to move, it’s a moving game, but you have to beat your opponent by really fooling him.

Julie says people who have never played may not realize what a quick game of table tennis is or the degree to which hand-to-eye coordination is required.

That’s probably the most important thing about the speed and agility of table tennis.

But it is also a sport that anyone can try.

You don’t have to be too physically fit for it and some skills are taught.

She says the school has lots of bats and tables and she likes to start small and grow. It is also a sport that is not expensive.

Compared to other sports for children to play it [costs] Nothing.

Julie is currently ranked 67th and her mother 42nd out of approximately 300 female players ranked by Table Tennis New Zealand.

They played at the New Zealand Masters table tennis tournament in Nelson over Easter and also teamed up to win silver in the B class doubles at last year’s North Island (Open) Table Tennis Championships.

Masters was really good and I won a few medals. We play all tournaments and masters is fun for people from a certain age. People from all over New Zealand come and the Aussies come over too, it’s a good festival for that kind of sport and we enjoy being a part of it.

After a 20-year break, Julie started playing table tennis again four or five years ago.

[Mum] was the one who taught me she was the one who focused on learning how to play and father [Wayne Adamson] was also known in the table tennis community.