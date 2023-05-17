Four of Women’s Lacrosse earn IWLCA All-Boardwalk Region Honors – Scranton Athletics





Four members of the University of Scranton women’s lacrosse team have earned Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Association (IWLCA) All-Boardwalk Region honors, as announced by the organization on Wednesday afternoon. junior defender Grace Dabulas (Westfield, NJ / Westfield) and second attacker Grace Lane (Long Beach, NY / Sacred Heart Academy) received first team honors while sophomore goalie Lauren Boldis (Merrick, NY / Sanford H. Calhoun) and junior midfielder Devyn Tanajewski (Ingwood, NJ/Lakeland Regional) were selected for the second team. This is Dabulas’ second straight All-Region selection. The four All-Region honors, along with 2013, also rank second in a single season in the program’s history. Each of the four members also scooped All-Landmark Conference honors earlier this month. Dabulas started 19 of the 20 games she played in defense of the Royals, scoring 40 ground balls, 37 tie checks and 29 turnovers caused. She finished in the top three on the team in all three categories and achieved a career-high nine on April 25 at Cabrini. For Lane, she started all 20 games at forward and finished third in the conference in points (83) and third in goals (65). The 65 goals are the fifth-best single-season total in program history and the most by any Scranton player since 2005, while her 83 points are eighth in a single season. In her 20 appearances this season, Lane scored several goals on 16 occasions and four or more goals on eight occasions. Boldis started all 20 games in goal for the Royals and led the Landmark Conference in saves (176) to come along with second in save percentage (54.3%) and third in goals against average (8.70). She totaled 21 saves in two postseason wins over Moravian and Catholic as the Royals captured the program’s first Landmark title. Tanajewski started all 20 games at center field, recording 40 points on 27 goals and 13 assists to go along with 38 ground balls, 44 draws and 24 turnovers caused. The Ringwood, NJ native scored multiple goals on seven separate occasions and led the team in her 44 tie checks. click here to view the full 2023 IWLCA All-Region honorees. –ROYAL–

