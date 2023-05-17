Then to Durham, Gloucestershire (A) at the Seat Unique Stadium





Durham will move from one Seat Unique Stadium to another tomorrow when they take on Gloucestershire in Bristol. Ryan Campbell’s side go into tomorrow’s game in first place, following Durham’s thrilling victory over Yorkshire at Seat Unique Riverside last week. A squad of 13 players has been designated for Durham’s journey to the South West with Paul Coughlin returning to the squad as a replacement for Brydon Carse who suffered a torso injury playing against Yorkshire. George Drissell will also be added to the group and if selected will be able to play against his former county club where he played 7 first class games and progressed through the Gloucestershire Academy. Durham are in a healthy position at the top of the Division 2 table with 82 points, 18 points ahead of second place Sussex who have 64 points. Gloucestershire had a mixed start to the season with four draws and one clean sheet. Their season was heavily affected by the weather, including a stoppage with no ball bowled against Yorkshire at Seat Unique Stadium. Words from Ryan Campbell There is now a belief in the group that we are starting to become a really good team. I think the style we won against Yorkshire has more to do with character than the way we played. We played pretty badly against Yorkshire to be honest, but sometimes in sport it’s more about character than ability and this team needs to know we have great character. We’re in a really good position, but we’ve gone from the fighter to now the hunted and everyone is looking at us on how we’re playing. Gloucester will be a good opportunity to get down and really put them to the sword and we’ll see what they come up with. We go to Gloucestershire with the same chance to win, hopefully the weather will be nice and we can play another great game of cricket. Squad against Gloucestershire (18-21 May) David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick*, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Bas de Leede, George Drissell, Michael Jones, Alex Lees (vc), Stanley McAlindon, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ollie Robinson+ Match Centre The Clubs match center will be up and running during the match with live scorecards, stats and video highlights as they happen. You can watch the match live via Durham’s Match Center and Gloucestershire’s YouTube channel. *Please note that commentary from Martin Emmerson and BBC Newcastle will not be available on the livestream. Durham Cricket gets full coverage on social media, with a full match report every day.

