Spartan Hockey mourns the loss of Weldy Olson





East Lansing, Michigan — Michigan State and its hockey program join in the memorial of Weldy Olson, who passed away last week at his adopted home in Findlay, Ohio, at age 90. Weldy Olson obituary 2001 Weldy Olson MSU Athletics Hall of Fame induction speech 2010 Feature Story: “Quiet Pride Defines 1960 Gold Medalist” Olson was recruited to play for Michigan State by legendary coach Amo Bessone, who had coached three of his brothers at Michigan Tech. In fact, one of Bessone’s first moves when he was hired at MSU was to take Olson to East Lansing. The Marquette, Michigan native was a standout for Bessone’s first four MSU teams, leading the team in goal scoring each season. He finished with a then-school record of 71 goals, 54 assists and 125 points; to this day, he is the only Spartan to lead his team in goal scoring in all four years of his collegiate career. Olson was part of five World Cup teams for the US (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959 and 1960) and went on to play in two Olympics for the United States, winning a silver medal in 1956 in Italy’s Cortina D’Ampezzo . before capturing a gold medal in 1960 in Squaw Valley, California. That 1960 team is the subject of a documentary entitled “Forgotten Miracle”. The first US team to win an Olympic gold medal is often overshadowed by the much more legendary 1980 team that won gold in Lake Placid. Olson is also one of only two Spartans to medal in men’s ice hockey at the Olympics. Duncan Keith won gold in both 2010 and 2014, more than five decades after Olson. When we spoke with Weldy Olson for the 2010 main story, we were lucky enough to have him share some photos from his Olympic journey with us. Click here to see some remarkable photos of the first Olympic medals won by Team USA.

