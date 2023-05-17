Edward B. Drygalski Obituary – Wausau Daily Herald





On Thursday morning, April 27, Edward Drygalski, devoted husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family. His passing leaves behind Lucy, the love of his life and wife of 65 years, and children, Diane Delury, Linda Drygalski, Adam Drygalski and Ava Vance, as well as grandchildren, Jaclyn Wood, Kayla Vance, Zachary Vance, EJ (Edward) Vance and great-grandson, Joshua Wood. He was preceded in death by his three older siblings, Frederick Drygalski, Janina Sawicki, and Theresa Golus. Ed was born on March 1, 1937 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The events of WWII temporarily dispersed his siblings, and after they found each other again, they were sponsored by an American family on a farm in Iowa and emigrated to the US when he was 14 years old. He attended high school in Brighton, Iowa, where he mastered the English language and blossomed into a wealth of friendships and activities. Ed had personality, natural charisma and an infectious smile. After graduating from high school, he joined his older siblings in Detroit and enjoyed being a part of the Polish community. There he met his soulmate, Lucy, on a blind date. They found they had a lot in common, both surviving WWII Poland as children and living in German orphanages. They loved to dance together and became perfect dance partners and won numerous dance competitions in the area. They also became perfect life partners and got married on August 31, 1957. Life and dreams took the family to Wisconsin in 1968, where they bought a dairy farm in Marathon, WI, and enjoyed country life until they found their perfect home in 1973 at the base of Rib Mountain in Wausau. Family was everything to Ed and Lucy and nothing beats raising their children in a loving environment. Every day dinner was quality family time accompanied by stories from the day, parental advice and lots of laughter. Ed learned to play table tennis as a child in a German orphanage and developed a passion for it later in life. He regularly attended tournaments in Chicago where he usually won and took home trophies for first place. Ed teamed up with Long Le and the late Jim Weiland of Wausau when the three of them founded the Wausau Table Tennis Club. He was very passionate about this venture and thrilled to be part of its launch. Ed was also an avid golfer, could play a mean game of pool, and loved to play his harmonica. Despite his health problems in the following years, Ed never lost his capacity for love, laughter and his natural ability to engage those around him. He was a man of genuine compassion and integrity. His passing has left an unfillable hole in the hearts of all who know and love him. His memory will forever be etched in our hearts. Join Ed’s family for the celebration of his life at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N. Troy Street, Wausau, on Friday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service follows. Casual seasonal wear is welcome and preferred on this occasion. Posted online May 17, 2023 Published in Wausau Daily Herald

