Regular Season Baseball Champion Hosts Inaugural Ivy League Tournament

PHILADELPHIA For the second straight season, the Ivy League postseason comes to the City of Brotherly Love as the outright season-champion baseball team of the University of Pennsylvania hosts the inaugural Ivy League Tournament (ILT) this weekend from Tommy Lasorda Field at Meiklejohn Stadium . The winner of the tournament will automatically earn a seat to the 2023 D1 Baseball Championship.

The Quakers shared the 2022 regular season championship with Columbia and hosted the Lions in the Ivy League Playoff Series (ILPS).

Penn won this year’s outright title on Sunday after completing a three-game sweep of the Lions, teaming up with Harvard to take two of Yale’s three (the Quakers and Crimson tied for the top of the conference standings that tied the into the weekend).

Penn opens the tournament Friday afternoon with his fourth game in seven days against Columbia in the 1 v. 4 matchup, while the Crimson faces Princeton in the 2 v. 3 matchup Friday morning.

The full program for the weekend is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, May 19, 11 a.m. No. 2 Harvard v. No. 3 Princeton

Game 2: Friday May 19, 3 p.m. No. 1Pen vs. No. 4 Colombia

Game 3: Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. Game 1 loser v. Game 2 loser (elimination match)

Game 4: Saturday, May 20, 3:00 PM Game 1 Winner v. Game 2 Winner

Game 5: Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. Game 3 Winner v. Game 4 Loser (elimination match)

Game 6: Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7: Monday, May 22, 12 noon (only needed if the winner of Game 4 loses Game 6)

Penn vs. Columbia The Series

Following last weekend’s series, the teams have faced each other 274 times since 1886, with Penn holding onto the series lead, 141-130, with three ties.

The Quakers are also 8-4 since the start of the 2019 season, and 86-58-1 all-time at home.

News, notes and numbers: PENN

0/0.00 Eli too allowed zero hits in six appearances in Ivy games, totaling 6.1 innings. He also pitched for an 0.00 ERA in those appearances.

.353 Wyatt Henseler hits .353 during his current eight-game hitting streak with four home runs, nine RBIs, and ten runs scored.

.681Penn has won 68.1 percent of its games over the past two seasons (62-29), the best two-year mark for the program since the 1988 and 1989 teams won 72.2 percent (57-22) of their games.

19 Cole Palis batted safely in 19 consecutive Ivy League games to end the regular season. He hit .398 during that stretch, more than 60 points above his season average.

30 Largely thanks to four home runs in his last eight games, Henseler (just a junior) has already set the program record with a career-high 30 home runs.

38 Jarrett Pokrovsky increased his batting average in conference games by 38 points over the last four series. The freshman hit .240 through the first eight games, but hit .298 over the last 12 playing in the tournament. He earned Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors last Monday.

85Penn recorded 85 extra-base hits in Ivy League play, including 49 doubles and 12 triples, all league records. Those totals contributed to a .486 slugging percentage in conference action, also a league best.

126In addition to his program career home run record, Henseler’s 126 RBI left him just seven shy of the program’s sole career record possession.

235 Quaker’s pitching staff finished conference play with 235 strikeouts, 31 more than any other team in conference play. Penn has finished first or second in the conference in strikeouts in each of the last four seasons in which conference play has been contested (2023, 2022, 2019, 2018).

An example of the field

The four ILT teams occupy the top four places in conference play in batting average, runs, hits, and on-base percentage.

No. 2 HARVARD

With their victory over Penn to open conference play at the end of March, the Crimson are the only Ivy team to take a series from the Quakers since the start of the 2022 season.

At the plate, Logan Bravo finished second in conference action in batting average (.375) and OPS (1.128). George Cooper finished sixth with a .361 average and was one of only 15 players with an OPS over .900 (.917).

On the mound, Sean Matson’s 2.84 ERA and 44 strikeouts both ranked fifth among all starting pitchers in conference play. In addition, Callan Fang made eight relief appearances on Ivy’s play, compiling a 1.23 ERA in 22 innings of work, finishing the season with 16 consecutive scoreless innings in six appearances.

No. 3 PRINCETON

The surprise team of the season, Princeton – voted eighth in the pre-season poll – finished better than sixth in the conference standings for the first time since winning the 2016 regular season championship.

The Tigers finished second in conference play in batting average (.289), slugging (.473), and on-base percentage (.388), after finishing fifth, sixth, and sixth, respectively, in those runs in 2022.

On the mound, Tom Chmielewski tied for first in conference play in wins (five), third in strikeouts (48), third in ERA (2.35), and fifth in opponent batting average (.218).

At the plate, Jake Bold (.352) and Scott Bandura (.338) both finished in the top 10 in conference play in batting average and OPS (Bandura, 1,038, 7th), (Bold, .972, 9th).

Noah Granet missed more than a month of the season and failed to qualify for an official conference standings, but finished conference play with 22 hits in 52 at bats (.423 average) and a 1,050 OPS.

No. 4 COLUMBIA

The reigning conference champions started Ivy 11-4, but were swept by Harvard and Penn to close out the season.

The Lions have a lot of pop in their lineup, with three players ranking in the top 10 in conference play in home runs (Griffin Palfrey, T-3, five) (Weston Eberly and Hayden Schott, T-8, four); they are the only team with more than two players in the top 10.

In addition, four players hit over .300, led by Cole Hage’s .385 (3ed in the conference); Hage also led the Ancient Eight with a .500 on-base percentage.

