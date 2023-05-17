60 Cricket Players Join Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament | Press release





Opportunity for women’s emerging Asia Cup to get competitive training in a challenging environment Tournament of 13 matches played in two phases; four teams to play T20s, three teams to play in one day Finale will be streamed live on PCB’s official YouTube channel PCB to provide match reports and action footage of the one-day matches Urdu version of the press release attached here Karachi, May 17, 2023: Pakistan’s top female cricketers will be in action in the City of Lights, Karachi, from Friday 19th May in the 2022-23 Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament. The tournament is designed to provide maximum matches for these cricketers and will be played in two iterations – in the first, four sides will play T20 round robin based matches and three teams will play one day double round robin based matches with the final on June 4. In the first stage of the tournament, the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup – to be played in Hong Kong in June – will likely showcase their skills and talent and receive desired match training in challenging conditions under the Strikers banner. The team will be captained by Pakistani fast bowler Fatima Sana. The other three sides are Blasters, led by Muneeba Ali, Pakistan’s only batsman to score a century in T20Is, Challengers, led by left-armed orthodox Sadia Iqbal, and Dynamites, led by right-handed batsman Sidra Amin. These six T20 matches will be played May 19-21 at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center Oval Ground and State Bank Ground. Starting May 23, Blasters, Challengers, and Dynamites will compete in the 50-over tournament. The three teams will face each other twice and the top two teams will play the final at State Bank Ground, which will be streamed live on PCB YouTube channel. In accordance with the policy of incentivizing top performers, the winning party will take home PKR 1 million and the runners-up will receive PKR 500,000. Winners of the Player of the Match award will receive PKR 20,000 and the Player of the Tournament will receive PKR 50,000. Explaining the philosophy behind holding the tournament in two stages, Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket, said, “I am delighted to announce the upcoming Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament in Karachi. This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented female cricketers to showcase their skills and compete against each other. “We have planned the tournament in two phases to provide the players with a wide variety of formats and challenges. In the first phase, four teams will play in the T20 format, providing valuable experience and preparation for our Pakistan Emerging team players, who will represent us in the Emerging ACC Women’s T20 Tournament later next month. “The second stage of the tournament will see three teams compete in the one-day format, and I am confident this stage will provide high-quality cricket and exciting competition.” Selections for the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament Blasters: Muneeba Ali (Captain), Aleena Shah, Anam Amin, Asma Amin, Ayesha Bilal, Ayesha Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fajar Naveed, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Saba Nazir, Saiqa Riaz, Zaib-un-Nisa and Zunera Shah Support Staff: Mauhtashim Rashid (Head Coach), Nahida Bibi (Assistant Coach), Qurat ul Ain Kazmi (Manager) and Areesha Anwar (Physiotherapist) Challengers: Sadia Iqbal (Captain), Aima Saleem, Amber Kainat, Areesha Noor, Fareeha Mehmood, Fatima Zehra, Huraina Sajjad, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Masooma Zehra, Noreen Yaqoob, Saima Malik and Warda Yousaf Support Staff: Taufeeq Umar (Head Coach), Hajra Sarwar (Assistant Coach), Shagufta Kazim (Manager) and Bisma Ahmed (Physiotherapist) Dynamites: Sidra Amin (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Shahid, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Khadija Chishti, Laiba Nasir, Maham Manzoor, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Waheeda Akhtar and Yusra Amir Support Staff: Waseem Yousafi (Head Coach), Rehmat Gull (Assistant Coach), Saira Iftikhar (Manager) and Ammara Fatima (Physiotherapist) Attackers: Fatima Sana (Captain), Anoosha Nasir, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e -Hani Support Staff: Mohsin Kamal (Head Coach), Muhammad Kamran (Assistant Coach), Aisha Jalil (Manager) and Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist)

Tournament schedule (matches start at 9am): First stage (T20 format) May 19 – Dynamites vs Blasters, State Bank Ground Challengers vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground. May 20th –Dynamites vs Challengers, State Bank Ground Blasters vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground. 21st of May –Dynamites vs Strikers, State Bank Ground Blasters vs. Challengers, Oval Academy Ground. Second phase (50-plus format) May 23 – Blasters vs. Dynamites, State Bank Ground May 25 -Blasters vs. Challengers, State Bank Ground 27th of May –Dynamites vs Challengers, State Bank Ground May 29 – Dynamites vs Blasters, State Bank Ground May 31 – Challengers vs. Blasters, State Bank Ground June 2nd – Challengers vs. Dynamites, State Bank Ground June 4 – Final, State Bank Ground

