Coyotes Relocation Destinations: Houston, Kansas City top list of potential cities for the Arizona hockey team

The Coyotes could be moving soon.

The Arizona NHL club faces a bleak future after a recent vote for a new arena in Tempe fell through. Since the Coyotes don’t have an open site to play from, it could force the NHL’s hand to move the franchise.

The news that the Coyotes might be moving isn’t necessarily anything new. The franchise has struggled in the desert since moving from Winnipeg to Phoenix in 1996, with poor management, city disagreements, and disappointing on-ice game factors.

However, it never got to this point and a decision on the club’s future is likely to come in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN’s Greg WyshynskiNHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the Coyotes will play next season at Mullett Arena, the Arizona state ice rink the programs shared for the past year. After 2023-2024, however, it is up in the air.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast that one number of cities is already being considered by the NHL if the Coyotes eventually have to move.

The Sporting News looks at possible relocation cities for Arizona if the team is forced to relocate.

Potential Coyotes NHL Relocation Cities

Atlanta

Pro teams: Falcons (NFL), Hawks (NBA), Braves (MLB)

Falcons (NFL), Hawks (NBA), Braves (MLB) Arena Status: Built (State Farm Arena)

Built (State Farm Arena) Market Size: Ranked 6th in the US

Could third time be the charm for Atlanta? Almost every time a new location for an NHL team is discussed, Atlanta is always mentioned as a possible destination.

The region is the largest market in the US that does not currently have an NHL team. An NHL club could move right away to State Farm Arena, the current home of the Hawks and former host venue of the Atlanta Thrashers, the league’s second attempt to host hockey in Georgia.

That, of course, is the downside of Atlanta. The NHL has tried twice to have a hockey team in the city and failed both times. The Thrashers operated from 1999 to 2011, when the franchise was moved to Winnipeg and became the Jets. There was also the Atlanta Flames who were in the league from 1972 to 1980 when the club moved to Calgary.

Not only that, but Atlanta is in the East and it would take another team to move to the Western Conference. Based on Friedman’s reporting, the NHL would rather keep the Coyotes franchise out west rather than shuffle conferences around again.

Houston

Pro teams: Texans (NFL), Rockets (NBA), Astros (MLB)

Texans (NFL), Rockets (NBA), Astros (MLB) Arena Status: Built (Toyota Center)

Built (Toyota Center) Market Size: Ranked 7th in the US

One of the most logical destinations for a hockey team is Houston. The city, about 150 miles south of Dallas, home of the Stars, is the second-largest U.S. market to not currently have a hockey team, behind only Atlanta. It is also one of the few cities with a professional team in the NBA, NFL, and MLB, but not in the NHL.

Though it would be the city’s first NHL team, hockey has been in Houston before. The Houston Aeros, the Wild’s former AHL affiliate, operated from 2003 to 2013 before moving the franchise to Iowa.

One of the positives for Houston is that there is already an arena where hockey games can be played. Formerly the home of the Eros, the Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Rockets, was built for hockey games.

Additionally, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has been very open about bringing an NHL team to Houston since acquiring the NBA franchise in 2017.

Kansas City

Pro teams: Chiefs (NFL), Royals (MLB)

Chiefs (NFL), Royals (MLB) Arena Status: Built (T-Mobile Center)

Built (T-Mobile Center) Market Size: Ranked 33rd in the US

Could another NHL franchise be coming to the Midwest? Kansas City is seen as a possible option for the Coyotes to move to, which would give the NHL two teams in the region, which would join the Blues who are from St. Louis.

The city already has two professional teams, the Royals and Chiefs. In addition, the ECHL also already has a team in the city, as the Kansas City Mavericks joined the league in 2016.

The knock on Kansas City is that, like Atlanta, the NHL tried a team in the city and it didn’t work out. The Kansas City Scouts were an expansion team in 1974, but lasted only two seasons before the franchise was moved to Colorado and then New Jersey, where they are now the Devils.

There is the T-Mobile Center available to house a hockey club, which is the city’s main indoor arena and can accommodate approximately 17,500 hockey fans. However, it has never hosted a hockey team before and would need to be approved by the NHL.

The Mavericks play from the Cable Dahmer Arena, which can only hold 5,800 people, nowhere near enough for an NHL team. Formerly known as Kemper Arena when it was the Scouts’ longtime home, Hy-Vee Arena was downsized to a youth sports and gym facility in 2017, wiping that out as an option.

Sacramento

Pro teams: Kings (NBA)

Kings (NBA) Arena Status: Must be built

Must be built Market Size: Ranked 20th in the US

Sacramento doesn’t immediately spring to mind when you think of expansion locations, but the Northern California city is reportedly in the mix for a hockey club.

A Sacramento club would give the league four California teams along with the Ducks, Sharks and Kings. The league has had success on the west coast and there is reason to believe that a team in Sacramento would work.

If the Coyotes moved to Sacramento, either a new arena would have to be built or the Golden 1 Center would have to be renovated for hockey. The facility, home of the Sacramento Kings, is currently built for basketball and concerts only.

The possibility of the Golden 1 Center being retrofitted was discussed in 2019, but nothing materialized. It would be much cheaper than constructing an entirely new building.

Salt Lake City

Pro teams: Jazz (NBA)

Jazz (NBA) Arena Status: Built (Vivint Arena)

Built (Vivint Arena) Market Size: Ranked 29th in the US

Ice hockey in Utah? It’s certainly a possibility. Salt Lake City has been mentioned as an option for the Coyotes to move to, giving the state its first-ever NHL franchise.

Currently, there is only one major professional team operating out of Utah, the NBA’s Utah Jazz. However, the Utah Grizzlies, the Avalanche’s ECHL affiliate, have been playing in the suburbs of Salt Lake City since 2005, so the game of hockey has a presence in the area.

There is already a building in Salt Lake City made for hockey games. Vivint Arena, home of the Jazz, would become the new home for the hockey club. Since 2021, the building has hosted the annual Frozen Fury, a preseason game between the Kings and the Golden Knights.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith has already expressed interest in bringing an NHL club to Utah. In April, Smith tweeted that a move to get a hockey team in Salt Lake City was “in motion”. He was also one of the potential bidders for the Penguins in their late 2021 sale.