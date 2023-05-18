From dark days to Durban: World Championships next stop on Tapper’s road to the Olympics

Watch all the action from the finals of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from May 26-28.

Tapper won a silver medal in the Team C9-10 event alongside Qian Yang and Lina Lei, but would surprisingly retire from the sport altogether after the rescheduled Games in 2021.

A battle with burnout put the Australian in a tough spot in the months that followed, with even the thought of stepping into a table tennis hall proving too overwhelming.

“It was a really tough period I went through after Tokyo,” Tapper said SBS Sports . “Although it was a huge highlight to come home with a medal at the same time, I think I had my first real experience of burnout.

“We had an extra year to prepare for Tokyo, but here in Australia we did it through lockdown. Even though I was incredibly motivated during that period, as I prepared for Tokyo, every day was purely focused on my table tennis.

“As much as I loved that, it just went to another extreme that once the games were over and I could finally catch my breath, I realized I just had to get away for a bit.

“That was also a bit scary, because at the time I didn’t even want to walk into a table tennis hall and it took a few months before I got back in.”

The 33-year-old’s eventual return was quite organic, in truth, and aided by the advice of her coaches at Melbourne’s LOOPS table tennis club. There, Tapper was able to train some of the junior players, lead by example, and of course rediscover the drive that helped her win gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“It’s that athlete in you that comes back and you realize why you love the sport and the challenge it brings,” she explained.

“It’s tough, but that’s the fun, trying to overcome it. I am very excited about the place I am now; I’ve set myself the goal of trying to qualify for Paris next year.

“I love coming to the venue, the culture and atmosphere we have there is exactly what I need. I think I am very motivated for it now.”

Motivation for Paris has doubled as that for Durban ahead of the World Championships, where she will compete alongside Xavier Dixon in women’s singles and mixed doubles.

Dixon, too, is a regular at LOOPS and, along with Tapper, “chasing to win as many matches as possible” over the eight days – starting with the Round of 64 on May 20.

However, Tapper didn’t have high hopes for her singles endeavours, but still vowed to fight for every point.

It’s that same approach, complete with a style that specializes in speed and aggression, that has taken the Victorian this far in her career – one that reached historic heights in 2016 when Tapper became the first Australian to qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games .

The sheer magnitude of such a feat won’t really sink in until he retires, according to the speedy left-hander. However, the pride that comes with representing Australia hits home every time.

“It is an absolute privilege to wear the green and gold and compete on the world stage,” she added.

“It’s what we train for, it’s why we wake up and prioritize getting the best out of ourselves to get the chance to compete in something like the World Championships.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out there and seeing the best in the world compete, and hopefully I can put in a good performance myself.”