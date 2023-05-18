The UNF golf team is one shot short of reaching the NCAA championship





A furious Duke rally — which nearly matched the University of North Florida — pushed the Blue Devils ahead of the Ospreys for the final qualifying spot for the NCAA Championship on Wednesday in the Norman, Okla., Regional. Trailing UNF by three shots with both teams yet to play Nos. 8 and 9 to complete their rounds at the University of Oklahoma’s Jimmie Austin Golf Club, Duke players Luke Sample, William Love and Ethan Evans combined to for six birdies on the final two holes as the UNF players shot 4-under, with Duke finishing fifth at 21-under par. The Blue Devils finished seven shots behind regional champion Alabama, but it was good enough to clinch the May 26-31 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The top-five teams in six regionals make up the 30-team field at Gray Hawk. More UNF NCAA tournament coverage UNF on the rim:Davis Lee logs second straight 69 to lead Ospreys into top five in NCAAs Solid start:Ponte Vedra’s Davis Lee leads UNF golf team in NCAA Norman, Oklahoma, regional first round Baker’s Dozen:UNF men’s golf series of NCAA tournament berths reach 13 in a row with an overall bid UNF finished 20-under after the five players negotiated the last two holes with five birdies and one bogey. Robbie Higgins birdie on both holes and Nick Gabrelcik, Lance Yates and Cody Carroll each birdie on No. 8 and parred the last. It came down to Kelly Chinn from Duke and Davis Lee from UNF, a graduate of Ponte Vedra High. Chinn parried No. 9 and Lee bogeyed, missing a par attempt from 10 feet. Lee missed the green on the left and threw over a bunker on the green. He finished with a 72 and tied for 12th at 6-under 210. Gabrelcik (68) also finished tied for 12th, Higgins (67) tied for 16th, Yates (71) tied for 36th and Carroll ( 73) tied for 53rd place. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg (67) was the individual winner at 14-under 202. “It was a pretty good shot getting it on the green,” said UNF coach Scott Schroeder of Lee, who ran 69-69 rounds the first two days. “Davis played well all week. He got off to a good start [with birdies on his first two holes] hit some rough spots, and fought back.” Had Lee made the final par attempt, UNF would have gone to a playoff with Duke for the NCAA berth. It would have been UNF’s second straight appearance at the NCAA Championship and fourth in six years. “We have fallen short in this [regionals] in the past because we played poorly, but that wasn’t the case today,” Schroeder said. “We had a couple of mid-round three-putts that came back to bite us, but we played pretty well. The Duke guys just played better on the last two holes. It still hurts to get so close.” Playing in their 13th NCAA tournament under Schroeder, the Ospreys will return a strong core for next season in Gabrelcik – a three-time All-ASUN Player of the Year – Lee, Higgins and Yates. Alabama had three of the top-11 players, led by Nick Dunlap (70) tied for fourth at 7-under. Drew Goodman (67) and Ben Lorenz (66) of Oklahoma took second and third, but the Sooner had no other player in the top-20 and they finished three shots behind the Tide. Colorado (23-under) was third and Texas Tech (22-under) was fourth.

