INSIDE COUNTY CRICKET: Guide to this year’s Vitality Blast

The 2023 Vitality Blast kicks off this Saturday in Edgbaston with an inaugural Blast Off – a double header that sees last year’s defeated finalists Lancashire play Derbyshire before hosts Birmingham Bears take on the Yorkshire Vikings.

The new look for the 21st season indicates that the ECB is treating Twenty20’s oldest domestic competition with more care after two years of one hundred hundred vision, while the quality of the players competing over the next two months, culminating in the finals day at the Birmingham venue on July 15, shows that it maintains global appeal as well as relevance.

Here’s how the 18 teams take shape:

Birmingham bears

Foreign players: Hasan Ali (Pak), Glenn Maxwell (Aus) and Paul Stirling (Ire)

Last season: Quarterfinalists

Glenn Maxwell (above) has established himself as one of the greatest hitters in cricket in the world and will play for Birmingham Bears this year

Previous titles: 2014

Moeen Ali’s return to Warwickshire as captain of the T20 is just one sign of strong winter recruiting. Stirling will be a substitute until Australian star Glenn Maxwell finishes in the Indian Premier League, while Hasan Ali provides a bowling attack that often relies too much on spin duo Jake Lintott and Danny Briggs with increased wicket capacity.

Derbyshire

Foreign players: Haider Ali, Zaman Khan (both Pak) and Suranga Lakmal (SL)

Last season: Quarterfinalists

Previous Titles: None

Derbyshire are no longer whipping up lads from the north and have three quality foreign players to rotate in their quest to reach the final stages once again. Zaman’s 90mph pace will add X factor to a side that achieved a club record nine group stage wins 12 months ago.

Durham

Foreign players: Ashton Turner (Aus) and David Bedingham (SA)

Last season: 8th North Group

Previous Titles: None

Serial Big Bash winner Ashton Turner will fill another of the club’s overseas slots after Tristan Stubbs – who planned to use his Dutch heritage to play for the Netherlands under current Durham coach Ryan Campbell before South Africa shut him down – was no longer available. Two other Dutchmen, Bas de Lede and Brandon Glover, contribute to the depth of the selection.

Ashton Turner is a serial Big Bash winner in Australia and has returned to Durham this year

Essex

Foreign players: Simon Harmer (SA) and Daniel Sams (Aus)

Last season: Quarterfinalists

Previous titles: 2019

Sams has become a popular member of the Essex T20 side and is returning as one of the world’s top freelance cricketers. In Paul Walter and Michael Pepper, they also have two short form quality hitters who like to operate under the radar. Fort Chelmsford is rarely breached by visitors today.

Glamorgan

Foreign players: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser (both Aus) and Colin Ingram (SA)

Last season: 6th South Group

Previous Titles: None

The Welsh club has a new voice in the dressing room this season in the form of specialist white-ball coach Mark Alleyne, who as a player steered Gloucestershire to multiple limited-overs titles. How many times he gets to pick Labuschagne and Neser mainly depends on when Australia calls them up to a pre-Ashes camp.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne may get to play some Twenty20 matches for the Ashes

Gloucestershire

Foreign players: Zafar Gohar (Pak), Marcus Harris (Aus), Grant Roelofsen (SA)

Last season: 5th South Group

Previous Titles: None

One of five clubs yet to win an England T20 crown, it doesn’t seem as strong as in previous years, with the departures of Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain and Ryan Higgins seriously draining the clout. This time more likely at the bottom of the table than in the middle.

Hampshire

Foreign players: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both Aus)

Last season: Winners

Previous titles: 2010, 2012, 2022

Howell’s return to the club bolsters the Hawks, whose shirts will feature three stars this season, marking their third title last July. own previous return of 710 in game history.

Hampshire won the competition last year after a final that went down to the last ball

Captain James Vince will once again play a vital role with the bat this year

knows

Foreign players: Kane Richardson (Aus) and George Linde (SA)

Last season: 9th South Group

Previous titles: 2007, 2021

Champion one year, chumps the next. That’s Kents’ summary of the last two seasons and highlights the competitive nature of the Blast as much as any drop in level at Canterbury. Their staff remain relatively untouched, although they have added sailor Kane Richardson, one of 15 Australians here for the tournament, to their charge.

Lancashire

Foreign players: Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell (both NZ)

Last season: Runners-up

Previous titles: 2015

No county has made more finals day appearances than Lancashire, and their last last July went to the wire. With the strength of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, and two clever finishers in New Zealand recruits De Grandhomme and Mitchell, don’t bet they’ll make a 10th visit in 2023.

New Zealander Daryl Mitchell could be a huge asset to Lancashire this season with bat and ball

Leicestershire

Foreign players: Wiaan Mulder (SA) and Naveen-ul-Haq (Afg)

Last season: 6th North group

Previous titles: 2004, 2006, 2011

Bad discipline cost the Foxes progress to the final stages last year, when a two-point deduction made five consecutive wins worthless at the end of the group stage, letting Yorkshire through instead. Expect Rehan Ahmed to be at the center of this season’s campaign.

middle sex

Foreign players: Pieter Malan (SA)

Last season: 8th South Group

Previous titles: 2008

In Stevie Eskinazi, Middlesex own the Blasts’ most prolific batsman between 2020-22, but there is a lack of overall white ball quality in their side and an over-reliance on a group of developing youngsters like Joe Cracknell and Jack Davies, so it’s difficult to propose an upgrade of last year’s results.

Northamptonshire

Foreign players: Chris Lynn, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman (all Aus)

Last season: 7th North Group

Previous titles: 2013, 2016

Oh, to be in the dressing room at Wantage Road now. It’s safe to say that Josh Cobb quietly did not accept last week’s announcement that he had been replaced as Steelbacks captain by the returning David Willey and publicly announced that he was blindsided. However, if team unity holds, they will be contenders.

English swing bowler David Willey has returned to Northamptonshire to captain the side

Nottinghamshire

Foreign players: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pak), Dane Paterson (SA) and Colin Munro (NZ)

Last season: 5th North Group

Previous titles: 2017, 2020

With Dan Christian, the captain who led them to both of their Blast successes now retired, it feels like the start of a new era at Trent Bridge. Big shoes to fill, but the giant Afridi looks like a perfect fit – expect some striking innings and explosive spells from the Pakistani.

Shaheen Afridi is one of the world’s best bowlers and is a great asset to Nottinghamshire

Somerset

Foreign players: Peter Siddle (Aus) and Matt Henry (NZ)

Last season: Semifinalists

Previous titles: 2005

A flex of their enviable collective muscles saw Somerset ascend to the final stages in 2022. Rilee Rossouw broke the record of sixes in a season (42) as Derbyshire were dispatched in the quarter-finals through a league-high 265-5. However, seven days later they slumped in Edgbaston, fueling the theory that they are a near-team.

Surrey

Foreign players: Sunil Narine (WI) and Sean Abbott (Aus)

Last season: Quarterfinalists

Previous titles: 2003

The winners of the inaugural tournament should have really added to their trophies over the next 19 seasons. The fact that they have a squad of 15 full internationals means that not even England’s call-ups should get in the way of them. Chris Jordan, appointed captain after signing with Sussex, was able to miss early matches due to commitments in the Indian Premier League.

Chris Jordan will captain Surrey this season once he returns from the Indian Premier League

Sussex

Foreign players: Shadab Khan (Pak) and Nathan McAndrew (Aus)

Last season: 7th South Group

Previous titles: 2009

Not too long ago the club fended off criticism that they were paying too much attention to white-ball cricket, but their rise to the first-class front coincided with the departure of big-name Twenty20 stars such as Rashid Khan, Luke Wright, Jordan and Salt , and the young people in Hove get short chances.

Worcestershire

Foreign players: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (both NZ)

Last season: 9th North Group

Previous titles: 2018

The only way is on New Road, where their post-Moeen T20 will have a Kiwi feel. All rounders Santner and Bracewell should provide quality spin and regular runs. Expect new recruit Adam Hose to be among the league’s top scorers again after finishing fourth as a Bears player last year.

Mitchell Santner (above) will be joined by fellow Kiwi Michael Bracewell in Worcestershire

Yorkshire

Foreign players: Shan Masood (Pak) and David Wiese (Nam)

Last season: Semifinalists

Previous Titles: None

This will be a different looking Vikings team: Willey and wicketkeeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore have moved on while Harry Brook – who wore the armband as Willeys stand-in on finals days last July – will be absent from Test duty. Pakistan international Masood leads the squad, with evergreen David Wiese adding game-changing ingredients with bat and ball.