Sports
2024 BYU football recruiting class
PROVO, Utah– Recruiting for a program like BYU football is a lifeline. As people get excited about the season ahead, coaches and staff will have a busy summer assembling the future with the 2024 recruiting class and beyond.
BYU will hold summer camps in June along with attending satellite camps around the country. They will also receive some recruits on official visits this summer, such as American Fork standout Davis Andrews.
As BYU gears up for a busy summer of recruiting, it’s a good time to check on how the 2024 recruiting class is doing.
BYU is participating in the Big 12 Conference and wants to ramp up its recruiting efforts. It’s one of the reasons why the official hashtag for BYU’s 2024 class is #RI2E4BOVE. That’s social media slang for “rising above.”
BYU football recruiting: 2024 commits
BYU has four pledges as of May 17 and boasts the 56th class in the industry standard 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
Siosefa Brown | Edge
247Sport Composite: *** (0.8550)
Highland High School
Salt Lake City
— siosefabrown (@SefaBrown) January 31, 2023
The highest rated recruit in the BYU class. Siosefa Brown is also the first defensive commit to BYU since Jay Hill became the defensive coordinator last December.
Brown chose BYU over the usual recruiting suspects the Cougars face on the trail, Utah, Utah State and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Brown has also received offers from Cal and Washington State.
Brown could potentially be a star edge rusher for BYU in the future. He is a versatile athlete who has excelled at wide receiver and off the grid in basketball.
Dallin Johnson | DL
247Sport Composite: *** (0.8492)
Springville High School
Springville, Utah
Loyal strong and true @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/NyhUhvas0Q
— Dallin Johnson (@DallinJohnson73) April 7, 2023
Dallin Johnson was the first commit in BYU’s recruiting class in 2024. He verbally pledged himself to BYU before the Cougars became Big 12 members. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Johnson committed after BYU summer camp in June 2021.
He’s been an anchor for a defense line in Springville. Last season, he recorded 63 tackles (16.5 for loss) and had 8.5 sacks from the defensive line. Along with his bid from BYU, Johnson reports a bid from Washington State in the Pac-12. He also received an invitation to join Stanford’s camp this summer.
Chance Harrison | DB/WR
247Sport Composite: *** (0.8470)
Rio Mesa High School
Oxnard, California
Harrison committed to BYU last September. BYU cornerback coach Jernaro Gilford identified the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect during last year’s spring evaluation period. Harrison is a versatile football player who plays on both sides for California’s Rio Mesa High.
Last year, Harrison had 568 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions. He was also a returns man handling kickoff returns. But where he excels is back defensively. Harrison had 56 tackles and an interception in 2022.
During his prep career, he has recorded eight interceptions.
More Power Five schools have expressed interest in Harrison this month. Both Boston College and Arizona have recently offered.
Adney Reid | LB/DL
247Sport Composite: *** (0.8370)
The King’s School / Spanish Fork High
Sydney, Australia / Spanish Fork, UT
After a nice conversation with @kalanifsitake And @CoachPhadley I am pleased to announce my dedication to Brigham Young University! Thank you to all the family, coaches and friends who have helped me so far! #GoCougs #Blood Blue @gaprepared82 @bangulo pic.twitter.com/cMbBqk8uus
— Adney Reid (@adney_reid) April 9, 2022
Reid began his prep career at Spanish Fork High School, but later moved to another continent. He is currently in Sydney, Australia, because his parents are mission presidents in Sydney for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Reid’s father is Gabe Reid, a former tight end at BYU.
