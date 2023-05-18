Girls’ 5A Tennis: Cherry Creek captures 39th team state title in new dual-style format





DENVER Cherry Creek girls’ tennis has ruled Colorado high school athletics for nearly four decades, and the Bruins’ performance at the Class 5A team championship in Denver on Tuesday made it clear why. After taking a 3-2 lead over Fairview with a Lorena Cedeno victory over No. 1 singles at Denver City Park, the state crown hung onto No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles. Both of course split sets. But just as Anika Sharma (2 singles) and Jiselle Boker (3 singles) were about to put away Fairview’s Stella Laird and Elle Middleton, Mother Nature decided to raise her angry head. Heavy downpours, small hailstorms, and rolling thunderstorms quickly rendered City Park’s courses unplayable. CHSAA officials decided to move the final indoors to Denver Tennis Park, where Sharma and Boker quickly put the Knights away to secure their 39th team title. Sharma’s final hard shot down the left side of Laird’s section of the track was all the Bruins needed to secure gold, albeit with a little drama in between. She handled the adversity like a champ, winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Boker won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 minutes later. I was just thinking, you know what? Shake it off. I have to keep my head down, keep my mind on the game and not get too easy on my game, Sharma said. I was like, no, I have to finish this. I have to end this. This is the game I must have. These three points are what I’m here for, what I’ve been practicing all along. I think it was just really important for me to keep my head down and just play my game and back myself up. The season came to a close for the Bruins and continued the trend that has marked 5A girls’ tennis for the past three seasons: Creek defeated Fairview for the team title. We actually had a scrimmage with Fairview on our first scrimmage of the year, head coach Christin Jacob said. I was just talking to their coaches about how great it is to see all the girls in all those positions improve from that first scrimmage to this game. It just says something about how hard they work, which is nice. From that scrimmage, we knew it was going to be tough. It was nice to have something to work towards and improve on.

