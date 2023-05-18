Forward after the war





Editor’s note: Information from the following Artsakh war veterans was collected during multiple visits to Zinvori Tun from March 1 – April 17, 2023. Zinvori Tun (Soldiers House) is one charitable organization that helps soldiers who are maimed, injured or disabled during military service while defending the homeland. The organization was established through the joint efforts of Support to Wounded Soldiers and Military Disabled NGO, Yerevan State Medical University and the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Zinvori Tun is not only a rehabilitation center, but also a place for wounded soldiers to learn new skills and make a living. The newly acquired skills can help them pursue a future career and set them up for success. Soldiers also reconnect with old friends from the battlefield at Zinvori Tun or find new friends during their rehabilitation process. Hayk Zhamkochyan, 23, and Erik Mcrtchyan, Hayk Zhamkochyan and Erik Mkrtchyan were drafted into the Armed Forces of Armenia right out of high school. They were in the military when the 2020 war started. With different backgrounds in civilian life, they became friends at Zinvori Tun and fell in love with butterfly art. Zhamkochyan was wounded by snipers during the 2020 war and was paralyzed from the waist down. In his spare time he learns to dance with his wheelchair and also makes art through Beauty by Soldiers. This is a Zinvori Tun project with compositions made with beautiful butterflies obtained from all corners of the world. The income from the sale of these pieces is intended to cover the salaries of veterans and other projects of the NGO. Mkrtchyan’s injuries are the result of a primary explosion during the 2020 war; he too was paralyzed, just like Zhamkochyan. After several operations, he continues his treatment at Zinvori Tun. He learns to play the piano and, like his friend, dances and makes butterfly art. Mesrop Saribekyan, 39 and Arsen Tiratunyan, 47 Mesrop Saribekyan and Arsen Tiratunyan met during the war and later reunited in Zinvori Tun. Since then they have been inseparable. Saribekyan decided to pursue a career in photography, while Tiratunyan breeds rabbits in Gyumri and plays guitar in his spare time. Tiratunyan also took up another hobby, experimenting with electronics. He hopes to someday pursue some kind of career in drone technology. Anthony Pizzoferrato is an Italian-American freelance photojournalist, documentary filmmaker and filmmaker based in Yerevan, Armenia. His work emphasizes reporting and documenting conflicts, political events, complex social issues, human rights and cultural history within post-Soviet states and the Middle East, while creating understanding, intimacy and empathy. His work on the war in Ukraine and protests in Yerevan has been published in Getty Report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://armenianweekly.com/2023/05/17/moving-forward-after-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos