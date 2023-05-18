



Michigan’s Rally falls short to Georgia in NCAA quarterfinals

Website: Lake Nona, Fla. (USTA National Campus)

Event: NCAA Tournament (Quarterfinals)

rating: #3 Georgia 4, #5 Michigan 0

Registrations: UM (25-4), UGA (26-4)

Next UM event: Mon-Sat, May 22-27 — at NCAA Individual Championships (Lake Nona, Fla), TBA Photo gallery MORE NONA, Fla. — The University of Michigan’s No. 5 women’s tennis team forced third sets over two singles positions, but ran out of time to stage a comeback, falling 4-0 to No. 4 and No. 3 Georgia in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament Wednesday night (May 17) at the USTA National Campus. Michigan forced third sets at No. 1 and No. 2, with Gala Mesochoritou to a break at No. 6 in an attempt to force a third. Lilly Jones tried to do the same at No. 5 and jumped out to a 4-1 lead after dropping the first set in a tiebreak. She had several set points in the final games of the second set, but was unable to convert as Michigan’s comeback attempt was thwarted. Georgia took the double for the early 1-0 lead. After the Bulldogs won a game 6-1 at No. 3, Michigan responded with a 6-4 victory over No. 1 andrea cerdan And Jaedan Brown . The Wolverine pair went up a break at 3-1, but Georgia answered with two games in a row to serve the game back up at 3-3. Both teams held on for the next few games before Georgia went back to serve to stay in the game at 5-4 Michigan. UM took two match points and cashed in the second to tie the double book per game. Michigan’s No. 2 pair of Jones and Julia Flyer rushed out to a 4-0 lead before Georgia crept back into the game to come back inside 4-3. With Michigan still ahead of the break, Jones held on to her serve for a 5-3 lead. Michigan had a chance to serve out the game at 5-4, but was broken, with the game eventually heading to a tiebreaker. UM took a 3-2 lead, but it didn’t last long, as the Bulldogs won four straight runs for a 6-3 lead. The Wolverines battled one match point, but couldn’t fend off the next as the Bulldogs rallied for the double point. Georgia took all six first sets and won three in tiebreaks to take control of singles. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 3-0 with straight-set wins over No. 4 and No. 3. Michigan slowly began to turn the game around, with Carl Miller rallied from a set and 4-2 to win her second set 7-5 at the top of the lineup. Brown answered back with a 6–1 second set win over No. 2 to keep her match alive and send it to a third. Mesochoritou grabbed a timely break in her No. 6 game as UM tried to force third place. The Wolverines ran out of time as Georgia took the straight win over No. 5 for his fourth point. UM finishes the season with 25 wins, second most in program history after taking second best in school history at No. 5. Brown, Miller and Fliegner will each play in the NCAA Singles Championship next week (May 22-27), with Brown and Miller playing in the NCAA Doubles Championship. Below are the results per game Single people

No.1–No.36 Carl Miller (UM) vs. No. 3 Lea Ma (UGA), 0-6, 7-5, 3-0 exit

No.2–No.22 Jaedan Brown (UM) vs. No. 4 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA), 5-7, 6-1, 1-1 given up

No. 3 — No. 63 Mell Reasco (UGA) d. No. 51 Julia Flyer (UM), 7-6 (10), 6-3

No. 4 — No. 81 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) d. andrea cerdan (UM), 6-3, 6-4

No. 5 — No. 125 Meg Kowalski (UGA) d.nr. 79 Lilly Jones (UM), 7-6(1), 7-5

No.6–No.113 Gala Mesochoritou (UM) vs. Guillermina Grant (UGA), 6-7 (4), 5-4 exit Doubles

No. 1 — Jaedan Brown / andrea cerdan (UM)d. Dasha Vidmanova/Mell Reasco (UGA), 6-4

No. 2 — No. 25 Guillermina Grant/Mai Nirundorn (UGA) p. Lilly Jones / Julia Flyer (UM), 7-6 (4)

No. 3 — Lea Ma/Meg Kowalski (UGA) d. Mary Kelly / Carl Miller (UM), 6-1 Order of Completion: Doubles 3-1-2, Singles 4-3-5

