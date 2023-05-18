What are realistic expectations for Sooners in 2023?

As spring turns to summer and the countdown to the 2023 college football season grows shorter by the day, the anticipation for a much better football performance in Oklahoma is bolstered by content.

There’s no denying that the Sooners are in for one of their most disappointing seasons in more than half a century of mostly big time success. But there’s also a history of OU head coaches showing marked improvement in their second season in the position, getting better and better over time.

The most recent and relevant example was Brent Venables’ former boss Bob Stoops, who was 7-5 in his first season as head of the Sooner football program – not a bad season by any stretch. But in Year 2, as we all remember, Stoops’ Sooners went a perfect 13-0 and won a National Championship.

We’re not suggesting that the 2023 OU team will go undefeated and vie for an eighth national title in Oklahoma, but it’s not at all unreasonable that the Sooners could win as many as 10 games and vie for a conference championship in their final season in the Big 12.

There are several factors that are strong indicators of our positive view of what the new season will bring to Oklahoma football in Year 2 of the Venables coaching era. For starters, as we’ve noted several times before, five of the Sooners’ seven losses last season were by a touchdown or less, and four by just three points.

Like many college teams, Oklahoma lost a number of players to the transfer portal. However, none of the departing transfer players were starters, and what the Sooners got back in the way of inbound transfers, especially on the defensive side, represents a clear net positive over what was lost. OU’s additions to the transfer portal ranked in the top 10 nationally as a collective group.

And the OU recruiting class of 2023, featuring three five-star prospects, including a quarterback Jackson-Arnold, the 2022 National Gatorade Player of the Year, ranked as the fourth best league by two national media outlets. Several members of the 2023 class are expected to make immediate contributions in the 2023 season.

OU’s 2023 offense will continue to eat

With Dillon Gabriel returning for a second season as quarterback and Arnold in the wings as the Sooner QB of the future, the quality and depth in the position will be much stronger than it was a year ago, and sophomore running backs Jovanta Barnes And Gavin Sawchuk prepped and ready to become the next great OU running-back duo. There have been some questions about the returning Sooner receiving group in the off-season, mainly a lack of actual playing experience, but there is still a lot of talent and depth at the position.

Jahlil Farooq will of course step into the role of lead Sooner wide-receiver target for Gabriel following the departure of Marvin Mims to the NFL and Mr. Reliable Drake Stoops is back for a fifth season. Two wide receivers with size, Jayden Gibson And Nik Anderson — both at 6 feet, 4 inches, something OU hasn’t had at the position before — are expected to take on larger roles. Michigan transfer Andrew Anthony could the OU be deep threat in the upcoming season. However, the X Factor could be DJ Grahama converted defensive back with great hands who will move to wide receiver this season.

The offensive line is rebuilding a bit, losing two starters from last season, but the offensive line coach will sort that out, as he has done for over a decade on the OU coaching staff.

The bottom line is that the Sooners will be fine on offense. The bigger question looking ahead to the 2023 college football season is how much OU’s defense — the part of the game on which OU’s second-year head coach has built his stellar reputation — can improve in just one season after finishing 121st out of 131 FBS teams. . in total defense. The answer to that question won’t be revealed until the Sooners take the field in the fall, but the turnaround is expected to be remarkable and immediate.

A defensive makeover will be unveiled in Oklahoma next season

The 2023 Sooner defense will feature talent, returning experience and more depth in the key positions of the defensive line and defensive back. Inbound transfer Dasan McCulloughwill man the high-impact Cheetah position in the defense of Venables and, along with fellow transfers DB Reggie Pearson from Texas Tech and DLs Rondell Bothroyd of Wake Forest and Jacob Lacey of Notre Dame, should contribute hugely to a defensive turnaround of the OU in the upcoming season.

If Oklahoma’s defense can improve even slightly, and given that Sooner’s program is more favorable this fall than it has been in several years, that alone could mean a three-win difference in 2023.

Despite all the comings and goings of the Sooner roster from last season, there is still plenty of key talent returning on both offense and defense. That continuity and years of experience in the new offensive and defensive systems put in place last season will pay off and inspire more confidence as the 2023 season unfolds.

“You know, anyone can talk about ranking projections and all that stuff,” said Venables recently at the start of spring training, “I just want to see improvement in all the basics, the fundamentals. “Our boys played well last year. We just didn’t play or coach well enough in many areas.”

“I expect we are on another planet defensively,” said the Sooner head coach.

If that belief does indeed become a reality, then by 2023 Oklahoma must be not only better…but much better.