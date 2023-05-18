Sonoras Hughes and Dean take the tennis mixed doubles crown from the Bears team | Sport

At this week’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section singles and doubles tournaments in Stockton, players from Sonora and Summerville high schools didn’t have to look far to see a familiar face.
The league was a who’s who of Mother Lode League talent, with seven of the 20 teams competing in the section semifinals coming from the MLL.
But by the end of the tournament, only one team from the MLL was standing.
Sonora’s mixed doubles team of Lauren Hughes and Nathin Dean won their first title as a pair by defeating Summerville’s Elise Mendezona and Cooper Knobloch in a closely contested championship match 7–5, 6–3.
It was certainly exciting, Hughes said. That it’s our last game ever (and) that everyone is there; it was fun.
The Wildcats duo was eliminated from the sectional tournament in the first round last year, but after the team repeated this season as Division I section champions, Hughes said she and Dean came into the doubles tournament this year with the confidence to play more freely.
With that approach, Sonora purposefully rolled through each of their matches, beating a Ripon Christian team 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the Finals. They would have to wait to find out who to play as Mendezona and Knobloch took Riverbank to a three-set semi-final battle.
The confrontation with a league rival in the final caused even more intrigue, according to Hughes.
It made it more fun, but also a little more nerve-racking, Hughes said. Knowing who we’re playing against, having fun, this is our last year playing against these people that we’ve been playing against for a few years, it added a lot more excitement to the game.
Mendezona and Knobloch, both league season singles players, pushed the Wildcats to the brink in the first set as they won four straight games to tie the score 5–5. Sonora was able to put away Summerville in the next two games to pick up a 7-5 victory.
In the second set, Dean and Hughes found their rhythm. Deep, fast groundstrokes from Hughes on the baseline saw Dean land massive overhand hits at the net, the type of high-percentage winner Wildcats head coach Sam Segerstrom looks for.
Knowing Lauren can place the ball with decent speed gave me the confidence to be aggressive at the net and really poach, Dean said.
Dean’s net play and powerful serve helped keep the Wildcats on the offensive in the second set, which they won 6-3.
The win was especially meaningful to Hughes, who, as a four-year-old tennis player at Sonora, was integral to recruiting the players to make up the Wildcats’ back-to-back championship teams, Segerstrom said.
She is the one who really helped put this team together. We all owe Lauren a big thank you for helping recruit this team and setting the tone, said Segerstrom.
It was exciting for me to watch them grow. I started with Kimberly (Milnik), I dated her on her first day, Hughes said. Watching her grow like this, and everyone else too: Gracie (Beards) and Ella (Clouds), even Nathin he grew so much. It just made it sweeter.
As Dean and Hughes celebrated victory, the defending Section Champions of both Summerville and Sonora were eliminated in their respective semifinals.
Kiana Thomas, from Summerville, battled stomach problems and fell in three sets to the eventual winner of the girls’ singles, Gabrielle Georgieva, from West Campus: 1-6, 6-2, 4-6.
While Thomas was disappointed with the extent to which her medical issues affected her game, Thomas credited Georgieva for an impressive display of placement and consistency that thwarted Thomas’ stellar defense.
It definitely affected my first game much more than my second, Thomas said. I had to undergo five minutes of medical treatment (time out) and I threw up in the bathroom. However, that’s not why I lost. She just played really well.
Not only was she consistent, but she could also place the ball that many players don’t have. She made very few unforced errors, she was so solid, so consistent, but she also made those winning shots that you just can’t get to.
Bears head coach Kelly Bressel said that Thomas’s fight, both choosing not to retire medically after her first game, and deciding to play the consolation game filled her with pride.
I was just so proud of her perseverance, Bressel said. You learn a lot about your athletes when you see things like that, that they still have so much struggle in them and so much tenacity.
After another successful year, Bressel said she foresees the performance of her top players will help build the Bears program for future playoff runs.
When you’re planning, starting your season, training, your goal is to have a winning season, to come out with a greater number at the front than at the end, Bressel said. First Kiana last year, and now that two more children are added, it opens doors for the children to realize the possibilities.
Thomas fell in a thrilling consolation match and finished fourth in the tournament, but found comfort in the knowledge that she had left everything she had on the field.
I did better and went further than I ever thought I could, she said. I’m proud of myself for that, and I’m going to miss it very much.
The Wildcats girl doubles of Ella Wolken and Kimberly Milnik also made a strong run to the Finals, eventually finishing second after losing 5-7, 1-6 in the Finals to the Bear River Rodriguez sisters.
Sonora’s Luke Wheeler and Jack Conte, the defending boys’ doubles champions, finished in third place after falling to a talented Ripon Christian pair 1-6, 6-1, 2-6 in the semifinals.
The boys struggled to find their rhythm in the opening set, with a number of Contes serves falling into the net early on for an unusual number of double faults. They roared back in the second set to take back an impressive 6-1 win from the Knights of Ripon Christian, but fell again in the third set.
The third set, in the first game we got up to deuce and then we lost, Conte said. That just killed the momentum.
Despite great play in the second set, Conte said he took full responsibility for the team’s loss. Sitting in the stands as a spectator for the championships, the loss was even worse, he said.
When I watched the final match, I wanted to be there, Conte said.
Wheeler and Conte got their mojo back in the consolation game, easily defeating a Lindhurst doubles team last week in a rematch of the Division I team final.
It was nice to go out on a win, Wheeler said.
The last game was great. Jack and I kind of clicked, Wheeler said. It was just a great match. I wish we had played a bit better in a penultimate game, but the last game was a great way to end it.