Sports
Lalonde ‘Excited’ by Carter Mazur at World Championships
The game plan that Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur employs to become a prolific hockey player has roots in ancient Greece, not the frigid arenas of North America.
Know yourself.
That is an ancient Greek aphorism. Mazur indeed knows himself as a player. He has a keen understanding of how to play to be successful. That’s why he’s just one step away from preparing for the NHL. That’s also why he wouldn’t look out of place when he plays for Team USA at the World Championships.
“By sticking to how I play, I know I can be rewarded, especially in big moments, especially in this tournament where it’s hard to score,” said Mazur on his mobile phone from Tampere, Finland, after he won the US had helped beat Austria 4-1. the World Championships.
It was a big day for Mazur, who scored the winning goal on a well-placed shot from the high slot. He was set up on a pass from Ontario Reign AHL player TJ Tynan to give the US a 2-1 lead with 1:40 left in the second period.
Mazur gets some open ice and the target @Carter_Mazur | #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/dql4bHs5eu
— american hockey (@usahockey) May 17, 2023
The Americans lead the tournament 4-0. This is only the fifth time the USA has started the World Championship with four or more consecutive wins. USA won a medal in the four previous times this happened.
“It was also a huge impulse to get that one goal,” said Mazur. “But there is more of a bigger picture here. I want to win a gold medal. That’s something I’ve always dreamed of. That’s the goal.”
Lalonde ‘Excited’
Mazur (drafted 70th overall in 2021) plays 12-13 minutes per game and has two points, and is +5 in the four games. He certainly shows why the Red Wings expect him to bid next season to earn a spot on the Red Wings roster. Mazur is one of their most coveted prospects.
It certainly helps Mazur that Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde is an assistant coach for Team USA. He sits on the couch and watches Mazur’s self-confidence continue to grow.
“Great goal,” said Lalonde from Finland. “I’m excited by what I’ve seen of Carter so far. Clearly a young player. One thing I really like about him is that he is a straightforward player. He plays through checks, plays through bodies, which is what you have to teach young kids sometimes when they get to our level.”
Mazur played college hockey in Denver for two years and then signed with the Red Wings. He then launched his pro career by recording six points in six games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League. Mazur has played confidently in college, in Grand Rapids and now in Finland.
“He doesn’t seem out of place in these situations because he plays through bodies and plays from the inside out,” Lalonde said. “That’s a good sign for him.”
Trust Origin
Mazur said playing in the 2022 World Junior Championships boosted his confidence.
“That’s when I kind of started to take off,” said Mazur. “And then I kept going and kept developing my game, just with the confidence that I know I can be a good player wherever I play. Sticking to how I play. That’s a big part of it.”
Playing hard and focused, that’s what Mazur is all about. He does know what to do to be the best version of himself. This is a player who asked Dan Cleary, Director of Player Development for Red Wings, to send him videos to help him develop an improved scoring ability.
It is not easy for Mazur to discuss his personal game as his focus is on the team’s success. The US has not won a gold medal at this tournament since 1933.
“Without a doubt, we feel very happy where we are right now,” said Mazur. “A few close games. Those are good to have because if it gets to the quarterfinals those games will be close, really competitive. It is huge to build the momentum and show that we can win big games.”
