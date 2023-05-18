Blockbusters, Massive Competitions, and Ambitious Narratives: How Video Games Move Between Culture, Industry, and Addiction | Culture

A small white line at one end of the dark screen. Opposite, another. Between them, a square dot moves back and forth, while a few numbers keep the score above it. That is it. So the Pong player not only had to have some skill with the controller to move his line up and down, trying to hit that little white dot; they also had to use their imaginations to believe that they were actually hitting a ball in a fast-paced game of table tennis.

More than 50 years have passed since the release of the first hugely commercially successful video game and practically everything has changed. Today, there are multi-million dollar blockbusters, online competitions in which thousands of gamers participate, sophisticated and complicated plots, state-of-the-art consoles and controllers, and photorealistic graphics that hardly require any imagination. Nevertheless, the underlying debate still resembles a contest of Pong: two parties in a black and white dispute. Exactly the opposite of what the recently published essay The Age of Video Games (The Age of Video Games), by specialist journalists Jorge Morla from EL PAS and Borja Vaz from El Cultural. Below we present some of the main points of the book.

A still from Pong.

They are all around us

You don’t have to read the 219 pages of the essay to appreciate the importance of the industry. You also don’t need user numbers or sales figures. All you have to do is look around to see subway passengers serving farms on their mobile phones; successful series and films inspired by video games; exhibitions celebrating them; iconic characters in ambitious stories; huge creative processes that take many years, millions of dollars and hundreds of employees to develop; the involvement of companies like Netflix, Google or Amazon, while a large number of small companies create all kinds of risky bets from all corners of the planet.

The growing relevance of video games is an undeniable fact. The new generations are moving away from traditional and analog forms of culture and are increasingly embracing video games as a way to receive cultural influences, says Morla. And we see that impact in everything around us: from work to applications. They are not only the cultural artifact that moves the most money, but also the one that most shapes the world.

Just from the inside.

The Last of Us, Mass Effect, Red Dead Redemption 2, Journey, Portal And Went home are just a handful of the awe-inspiring, critical, exorbitantly creative, groundbreaking, courageous, and maverick titles the interactive world is currently spawning. Anyone who thinks that playing with a controller is equivalent to shooting or scoring goals would be surprised to discover that they can also play customs officer for a dictatorship in Papers, pleaseresolve a marital crisis It takes two or examine the recordings of a detainee Her story. The involvement of famous actors and screenwriters in a video game is no longer news; nor is the fact that some titles are co-produced by museums and universities, or focus on topics such as childhood cancer or mental health.

A still from Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018).

From childhood to adulthood

The first video game, Tennis for two, was founded in 1958. The medium is less than 70 years old. And yet two-dimensional table tennis has given way to football matches not unlike what you would see in the stadium; all those princes and plumbers who used to leap from platform to platform to save damsels, pale in comparison to the daring and mighty female warriors of today; and although Pac-Man knew only four directions and insatiable hunger, the protagonists of today’s titles talk and face moral dilemmas, the controller vibrates and sounds and the player feels adrenaline, chills and even tears. In no other artistic field does the consumer become so involved in the narrative structure, as the essay indicates.

A still from Horizon: Zero Dawn.

The book notes that this increase in depth also means an increase in complexity. While with Pong the player only had to turn a wheel to move the line up and down the screen, the controller of the PlayStation 5, Sony’s newest console, has 19 buttons. Just learning how to move the character is enough to discourage a first timer. Certain combinations even require special training. And there’s more: the most immersive entertainment is also the most expensive. The major releases can cost $80 and require consoles of at least $300, even if they offer dozens of hours of entertainment. On the other hand, therein lies another barrier: the very long or very difficult adventures, which the most dedicated gamers love, are a turnoff for those who only want some casual fun. Finally, age is also seen as a limit: even if it progresses, in the essay the limit is around 40 years.

A moment from ‘The Last Guardian’.

Urban legends and truths

The stereotypes associated with video games have been around almost as long as the games themselves. And while it’s probably true that many of the best-known titles contain high doses of violence or bland entertainment, nearly all major blockbusters have undeniable cultural aspirations in which these stereotypes don’t apply, except for violence, which is a tool like any other. and should be normalized, as it is in literature or film, says Vaz. Despite the lack of definitive studies, the alleged relationship between killing or injuring a controller and real life continues to generate headlines and controversy.

Another common label, that of addictive, is also read twice, according to the authors. While the scientific evidence is inconclusive, there is a potential number of gamers who play compulsively, where the activity takes up a place in their lives that it shouldn’t, a disorder that harms them []. Are video games to blame? Some, yes. Others, never. It’s very hard to get addicted to a narrative game with a beginning, middle and end, as the book elaborates. The main problem is that if we get caught up in the same old tired debates, we’ll never be able to delve into the narrative, aesthetic, and mechanical innovations on offer, Vaz adds.

A still from her story.

Overcome problems

It takes an extremely skilled player to deal with all the villains in the sector. Sexism, harassment and crunch (mandatory overtime), a very reactionary and vocal part of the public, loot boxes that can push the user into compulsive spending, products launched too early with technical glitches, or endless sequels. The essay mentions almost all of them, searching for answers as complex as the problems themselves.

It tells how for many years games targeted an audience of young straight white males with the same demographic that created them. And the power of money-hungry executives, the lack of originality and the reluctance to take risks is undeniable. But the essay also mentions the war that has arisen within the sector, fighting for progress and inclusion. On the one hand, there is a very critical group that denounces the reprehensible behavior (the cases of sexism at Ubisoft or Activision, for example, or the coverage of crunch), Morla notes. Complaints that he believes have served to significantly improve both aspects of video games. On the other hand, the book speaks of a toxic audience and a very vocal minority to refer to those who follow the Sony-Microsoft dispute as an act of faith or who bombed The Last of Us Part II with negative reviews because the female protagonists were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

A promotional image of The Last of Us Part II.

The sequels are no big deal as the mechanics get more refined with each new installment. It is normal that sagas exist, Morla reflects. As for the loot boxes, he points out that a distinction should be made between those who need money and those who don’t, and believes that the former should be regulated: we should keep an eye on the most abusive. Especially if minors have access to it.

Let’s go play

The essay contains a list of masterpieces, described as modest, partial and incomplete and sorted by difficulty of access to the public. Of these, Morla and Vaz highlight five that are easy to play: What’s left of Edith Finch, Inside, Stanley Parable, Braid And The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

A still from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

