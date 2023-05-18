Five ACC teams set for NCAA Men’s Golf Championship





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Five Atlantic Coast Conference men’s golf teams have emerged from NCAA Regional play and will compete in the NCAA Championship, May 26-May 31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Virginia each finished in the top five of their respective NCAA Regional to earn a spot in the national championship field. ACC champion Georgia Tech turned in a record-breaking performance to win the Salem Regional, while North Carolina took third and joined the Yellow Jackets in qualifying. Virginia took third place at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional and Florida State placed third at Morgan Hills, California. Duke rallied for a fifth-place finish in Norman, Oklahoma to secure his spot. The ACC nearly fielded a sixth team in the championship, but the Tigers lost a playoff to Texas A&M for the fifth spot in Salem. The National Championship format will feature 30 teams and 10 individuals competing in a stroke play competition starting Friday, May 26. The top eight teams will advance to match play with quarter-finals and semi-finals on Tuesday, May 30, and the national championship game on Wednesday, May 31. . See below for more of each of the five advancing schools. Georgia Tech Connor Howe and Hiroshi Tai lead the way with double 6-under-par 66 scores on Wednesday and 11e-ranked Georgia Tech shattered a pair of school 54-hole scoring records after posting a 21-under-par round of 267 Wednesday to win the NCAA Salem Regional.

After setting a program record for scoring 18 holes in an NCAA post-season round Tuesday (266, -22), the No. 2 seed Yellow Jackets nearly beat that record Wednesday. Tech fell one stroke short of duplicating the 18-hole mark, instead setting a 54-hole team scoring record for an NCAA regional at 53-under-par 811. The Jackets won the Salem Regional by eight shots over Arkansas after starting the day seven shots behind the Razorbacks.

Tech’s 54-hole total of 811 at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls was the fourth-lowest score in program history for any tournament, and its 53-under-par score was the third best ever. North Carolina Ryan Burnett won the individual title by two strokes and the University of North Carolina advanced to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship by finishing third in a 14-team field in the NCAA Salem (SC) Regional at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls on Wednesday .

The Tar Heels move out of regional play for the sixth consecutive postseason to the NCAA Championship (no NCAA Tournament was held in 2020 due to the pandemic). That’s the fifth-longest streak in the country, behind only Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona State and Vanderbilt.

Carolina shot 18 under par 270 today to finish third at 43 under 821 behind Georgia Tech (-53) and Arkansas (-45). Florida state Freshman Luke Clanton won the medalist with a 6-under score of 210 to lead the Seminoles to a third-place finish at Morgan Hills.

Clanton became FSU’s first freshman to win a regional, as he was a model of consistency, shooting 70-70-70 throughout the three-day event.

The Seminoles will make their 27th all-time appearance at the NCAA Championship. FSU shot 7-over as a team, placing eight shots behind regional winner Mississippi State and three shots behind runner-up Brigham Young. Virginia No. 16 Virginia earned a third-place finish at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional to advance to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2017. UVA’s place was the best ever by a Cavalier team at a regional competition.

Freshman Ben James shared medalist honors with Matthew Anderson of San Francisco. That duo finished 20-under 196. James shot 7-under 65 during the final round after posting scores of 65 and 66 in the events opening two days. James is the first Cavalier to win an NCAA Regional.

Virginia’s team score was the lowest ever recorded by a Cavalier squad at a regional location. Duke With another late rally in postseason play, the Duke men’s golf team stormed back from a whopping 10 shots back from the cut line to exit the Norman Regional on Wednesday afternoon.

Duke finished the 54-hole event, held at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, with a team score of 21-under, 843. The score to par and total score set S program records for an NCAA regional held on a par-72 course, with the 21-under just one shy of the program record for any NCAA regional (-22, 2018).

The Blue Devils were led in the final round by Kelly Chinn and William Love, who both posted 5-under 67.

