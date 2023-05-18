Alabama Crimson Tide Football Roster Count 2023: Over the 85 scholarship limit?





It is now almost a spring ritual that Nick Saban’s scholarships seem to exceed the limit of 85 scholarships. According to RBR counts, the Crimson Tide will be out by four once the final four freshmen enroll this summer. EXHIBITION ROSTER NUMBER (89): [The classes for returning players are listed according to what rolltide.com has on their roster. The newcomers who are not on the official roster as of yet are our additions. Numbers represent the count, not jersey numbers.] DEFENSIVE BACKS (15) 1 DB Caleb Downs, Fr.

2 DB Brayson Hubbard, Fr.

3 DB Jahlil Hurley, Fr.

4 DB Tony Mitchell, Fr.

5 DB Dezz Ricks, Fr.

6 DB Antonio Kite, R-Fr.

7 DB Earl Little, R-Fr.

8 DB Jake Pope, R-Fr.

9 DB Terrion Arnold, R-So.

10 DB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jr.

11 D. B. DeVonta Smith, Jr.

12 D. B. Trey Amos, Jr. (spring transfer)

13 DB Kristian Story, sr.

14 DB Malachi Moore, Sr.;

15 DB Jaylen Key, Gr. (Spring Transfer) DEFENSIVE LINEMAN (15) 16 DL Hunter Osborne, Fr.

17 DL James Smith, Fr.

18 DL Jordan Renaud, Fr.

19 D. L. Edric Hill, Fr.

20 DL Khurtiss Perry, R-Fr.

21 DL Isaiah Hastings, R-Fr.

22 DL Jaheim Oatis, So.

23 DL Damon Payne, R-So.

24 DL Anquin Barnes, R-So.

25 DL Monkell Goodwine, R-So.

26 DL Tim Keenan, R-So.

27 DL Jah-Marien Latham, R-Jr.

28 DL Jamil Burroughs, R-Jr.

29DL Tim Smith, Sr.

30 DL Justin Eboigbe, R-Sr. LINEBACKERS/EDGE (15) 31 pounds Qua Russaw, Fr.

32 pounds Keon Keeley, Fr. (registered summer)

33 pounds Yhonzae Pierre, Fr. (registered summer)

34 LB Jeremiah Alexander, R-Fr.

35 pounds Shawn Murphy, R-Fr.

So 36 pounds Jihad Campbell.

37 LB Keanu Koht, R-So.

38 pounds Deontae Lawson, R-So.

39 pounds Ian Jackson, R-So.

40 pounds Dallas Turner, Jr.

41 pounds Justin Jefferson, Jr.

42lb Kendrick Blackshire, Jr.

43 pounds Trezmen Marshall, Sr.

44 lb. Quandarius Robinson, Sr.

45 pounds Chris Braswell, Sr. ATTACKING LINEMEN (13) 46 OL Miles McVay, Fr.

47 OL Roq Montgomery, Fr.

48 OL Olaus Alinen, Fr.

49 OL Lady Proctor, Fr.

50 OL Wilkin Formby, Fr.

51 OL Elijah Pritchett, R-Fr.

52 OL Tyler Booker, so.

53 OL James Brockermeyer, R-So.

54 OL Terrence Ferguson, R-So.

55 OL Jaeden Roberts, R-So.

56 OLJC Latham, Jr.

57 OL Seth McLaughlin, Sr.

58 OL Darrian Dalcourt, Gr. SPECIAL TEAMS (3*) 59P James Burnip, R-Jr.

60 HP Will Reichard, Gr.

61 PK Conor Talty, Fr. (registered summer) QUARTERBACKS (5) 62QB Eli Holstein, Mrs.

63 QB Dylan Lonergan, Fr.

64 QB Ty Simpson, R-Fr.

65 QB Jalen Milroe, R-So.

66 QB Tyler Buchner, R-So. (Spring Transfer) RUNNING BACKS (5) 67 RB Justice Haynes, Fr.

68 R. B. Richard Young, Fr. (registered summer)

69 RB Jam Miller, So.

70 RB Jase McClellan, Sr.

71 R. B. Roydell Williams, Sr. TIGHT ENDS (6) 72 TE Ty Lockwood, Fr.

73 TE Danny Lewis, R-Fr.

74 TE Amari Niblack, So.

75 TE Robbie Ouzts Jr.

76 TECJ Dippre, Jr.

77 TE Miles Kitselman, Jr. WIDE RECEIVERS (12) 78 WR Cole Adams, Fr.

79 WR Years Hamilton, Fr.

80 WR Jalen Hale, Fr.

81 WR Shazz Preston, R-Fr.

82 WR Isaiah Bond, So.

83 W. R. Kendrick Wet, So.

84 WR Emmanuel Henderson, So.

85 WR Kobe Prentice, So.

86 WR Yes Corey Brooks, Jr.

87 W.R. Malik Benson Jr.

88 WR Thaiu Jones-Bell, R-Jr.

89 WR Jermaine Burton, Sr. IMPACT OR SCHOLLY? You may have noticed the asterisk by the Special teams category. It has long been debated whether punter James Burnip has a full scholarship or if he just takes one in the spring when a teammate leaves. After a good 2022 season, it seems reasonable that he deserves a full ride. The other question is the status of incoming freshman Conor Talty. It is widely believed that Will Reichard has a scholarship. A much smaller debate is about the status of clean-cut Miles Kitselman. Due to student privacy regulations, this information is not publicly available. POSSIBLE DEPARTURES The following is based on opinions and speculation only.

WR Thaiu Jones-Bell (RS-Jr.) – With four career receptions, 19 yards and no scores in three seasons, TJB has been passed by several younger players and will likely be looking at the back of the Jalen Hales jersey this fall as well.

LB Quanderrius Robinson (RS-Jr.) – Most of his action comes on special teams. Many outlets list him behind Dallas Turner on their depth charts at the Sam linebacker, but how long before Jeremiah Alexander, Keon Keeley and/or Yhonzae Pierre pass him?

S Kristian Story (RS-Jr.) – Oh man, it hurts to add this name to the list, but Alabama is suddenly in second place. Story has been a regular on special teams for the past two seasons. Caleb Downs seems like a hit for one of the safety spots. Saban wouldn’t bring in Jaylen Key unless he expected him to contribute at a high level. There is still a lot to figure out in terms of position in secondary education.

DB DeVonta Smith (True Jr.) – He’s in the same boat as Story and is likely behind his teammate in the pecking order. He also plays many special teams.

Jah-Marien Latham (RS-Jr.) – Alabama likes to rotate their defensive linemen and Latham was on the rotation in 2022. However, he didn’t contribute much (1 solo, 2 asst). Plus, 275 lbs isn’t a plus. In addition to the other returning linemen, freshmen James Smith and Jordan Renaud will also attack this fall.

One of the quarterbacks? – Has Alabama ever had five quarterbacks on scholarship? Someone with some spare time can look into it, but the smart guess is that it hasn’t happened since the limit went from 95 to 85 in 1994. Tyler Buchner, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan just arrived in Tuscaloosa. It is doubtful that any of them will leave. That leaves Ty Simpson or Jalen Milroe… or no one to switch. Not too long ago, it seemed ridiculous for a sophomore player to skip town. But thanks to the NCAA’s idiocy, it’s becoming a common occurrence. Younger players buried in the depth chart include WR Emmanuel Henderson (True-Soph.), DL Damon Payne (RS-Soph.), DL Anquin Barnes (RS-Soph. – yet to play), DL Monkell Goodwine (RS – Soph.), LB Ian Jackson (RS-Soph.), OL Jaeden Roberts (RS-Soph.), DB Antonio Kite (RS-Fr.), WR Shazz Preston (RS-Fr.).



