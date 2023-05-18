Rune joins exclusive group with winning record against Djokovic | ATP tour

Kyrgios among players on the list
Holger Rune joined an exclusive club on Wednesday when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.
The Danish star is one of only three active players to have beaten the Serb multiple times in tour level matches and has a winning record against him. The other players are Nick Kyrgios (2-1) and Jiri Vesely (2-0).
Players with winning record vs. Djokovic
Rune is now 2-1 in his ATP Head2Head series with the 38-time ATP Masters 1000 champion. Last year, aged 19, he stunned Djokovic in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters for his first Masters 1000 title.
Only three other active players have a winning record against Djokovic, and they are all 1-0 against him. Carlos Alcaraz, Daniel Evans and Taro Daniel upset the 35-year-old once.
Djokovic only has a losing record against just 13 players, active or inactive. Of that group, only one player has more than two victories. Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick won five of his nine games against the Serb.
Rune competed against the best in the world, amassing a 12-9 record against the Top 10 players in the Pepperstone ATP rankings.