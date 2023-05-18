Gophers men’s hockey goalie Justen Close announces his return for its fifth season





A day after Jaxon Nelson announced he will be returning for his super senior season, goaltender Justen Close pledged to play a fifth season for the Gophers men’s hockey team. Close, who helped the Gophers reach back-to-back NCAA Frozen Fours, including a national championship game this year, returns for his third season as a Minnesota starter. The Kindersley, Saskatchewan native went 26-10-1 in 2022-23 with a 2.02 goals conceded average, a .927 save percentage and six shutouts, as the Gophers repeated as regular-season Big Ten champions. Those stats led the Big Ten and ranked in the top four nationally. He was named the second-team all-conference. Close, 24, was thrust into the starting lineup in January 2022 when Jack LaFontaine abruptly left the program to sign with the Carolina Hurricanes organization. The former third-stringer behind LaFontaine and Jared Moe did not disappoint, posting a 14-5-0 record with a 1.95 GAA and .925 save percentage as the Gophers made their first Frozen Four since 2014. The Gophers made available two other senior regulars in 2022-23 who could return for a fifth year when the NCAA granted a waiver due to the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season. Striker Bryce Brodzinski, a seventh-round pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019, has not announced his intentions. Considered less likely to return is defenseman Ryan Johnson, a Sabers first-round draft pick in 2019 who could sign with Buffalo or wait until mid-August to become a free agent. The biggest decision belongs to All-America center Logan Cooley, who was a freshman Hobey Baker Award finalist and the Arizona Coyotes’ #3 seed in the 2022 NHL draft. Cooley, ranked second nationally with 60 points on 22 goals and 38 assists, has not announced his plans. Of interest to Cooley’s situation is the Coyotes franchise’s lack of long-term stability in the wake of Tuesday’s developments. Tempe, Ariz., voters rejected a proposal to build an entertainment center with an NHL-sized arena for the Coyotes.

