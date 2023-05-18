Blue Devils make late comeback, advance to NCAA Championship





NORMAN, Okla. With another late rally in postseason play, the Duke men’s golf team stormed back from a whopping 10 shots back from the cut line to exit the Norman Regional on Wednesday afternoon. With their fifth-place finish, the Blue Devils advance to the NCAA Championship, held at GrayhawkGolfClub in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-31. Duke finished the 54-hole event, held at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, with a team score of 21-under, 843. The score to par and total score set S program records for an NCAA regional held on a par-72 course, with the 21-under just one shy of the program record for any NCAA regional (-22, 2018). The Blue Devils were led by Kelly Chinn And William Love in the final round, as they both posted 5-under, 67. All five individuals finished 1-over or better on Wednesday, with four Blue Devils finishing in the red. Chinn led the Blue Devils in the individual standings, finishing tied for seventh place. HOW IT HAPPENED Faced with a slow start early on, Duke rallied with 17 birdies through the final nine holes to secure a finish inside the cutline.

As a team, the Blue Devils shot a 13-under, 275, in the third round.

Kelly Chinn helped the Blue Devils on Wednesday by shooting a 5-under, 67. The sophomore came under par with a birdie on his first hole of the day, No. 10. He then rolled into five straight pars before going back-back with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, making only second birdie on both holes of the day. The Great Falls, Va. native picked up two more birdies at Nos. 2 and 3 to reach 4-under par. A final birdie on the par-4 seventh, the fourth hardest hole of the day, took Chinn to 5-under. He rolled in pars on the last two holes, including a two-putt par on No. 9 that clinched Duke’s spot inside the cutline.

helped the Blue Devils on Wednesday by shooting a 5-under, 67. The sophomore came under par with a birdie on his first hole of the day, No. 10. He then rolled into five straight pars before going back-back with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, making only second birdie on both holes of the day. The Great Falls, Va. native picked up two more birdies at Nos. 2 and 3 to reach 4-under par. A final birdie on the par-4 seventh, the fourth hardest hole of the day, took Chinn to 5-under. He rolled in pars on the last two holes, including a two-putt par on No. 9 that clinched Duke’s spot inside the cutline. William Love started his day with a birdie at No. 10, but faced an uphill climb after two double bogeys put the freshman at 2-over after six holes. His third birdie from the back nine, at No. 17, cut the freshman to just 1-over and set up a blistering nine holes. The Atlanta, Georgia native scored six birdies after making the turn, including four over his last five holes. Love played the front nine at 6-under, 30, en route to a final round 5-under, 67.

started his day with a birdie at No. 10, but faced an uphill climb after two double bogeys put the freshman at 2-over after six holes. His third birdie from the back nine, at No. 17, cut the freshman to just 1-over and set up a blistering nine holes. The Atlanta, Georgia native scored six birdies after making the turn, including four over his last five holes. Love played the front nine at 6-under, 30, en route to a final round 5-under, 67. Another piece of the belated comeback puzzle, Ethan Evans signed for a 2-under, 70, for his final round. The freshman fought back from two early bogeys to tie the turn after birdies at No. 16 and No. 18. Once on the front nine, Evans avoided all missed shots and secured a birdie-birdie finish capped by a 75-foot chip-in from the No. 9 fairway to close out his round. Evans, the first player to tee off Wednesday morning, proved to be essential in giving Duke the momentum to skyrocket the standings.

signed for a 2-under, 70, for his final round. The freshman fought back from two early bogeys to tie the turn after birdies at No. 16 and No. 18. Once on the front nine, Evans avoided all missed shots and secured a birdie-birdie finish capped by a 75-foot chip-in from the No. 9 fairway to close out his round. Evans, the first player to tee off Wednesday morning, proved to be essential in giving Duke the momentum to skyrocket the standings. Luke example was the fourth Blue Devil to go under par, finishing 1-under, 71. As with his teammate, two early bogeys gave Sample a 2-over deficit to overcome. The New York, NY native made two more bogeys on the front nine, but responded with back-to-back birdies on both occasions, including on the final two holes of his round to get back into the red.

was the fourth Blue Devil to go under par, finishing 1-under, 71. As with his teammate, two early bogeys gave Sample a 2-over deficit to overcome. The New York, NY native made two more bogeys on the front nine, but responded with back-to-back birdies on both occasions, including on the final two holes of his round to get back into the red. Ian Siebers rounded out the day for Duke, recording an 1-over, 73. The junior helped preserve Duke’s rise on the front nine with birdies on No. 3 and No. 5 to reach 1-under, but fell to 1- left with two remaining holes. Siebers held on and made par on both No. 8 and No. 9 to ensure the Blue Devils stayed within striking distance to finish the round. COMMENTS Duke advances to the NCAA Championship for the eighth time under head coach Jamie Green making his 38th all-time appearance.

making his 38th all-time appearance. As a team, the 13-under on Wednesday set a program record for score to par for a single round in NCAA regional play and tied with Alabama for the best third-round score of any team in the field.

Duke recorded his sixth under-par finish in NCAA Regional play and first on a par-72 course since 2001, when the Blue Devils finished 8-under.

Duke now has 21 rounds under par this season, the most in a single season in the program’s history.

Kelly Chinn joins three other former Blue Devils in the record books with a round 5 under during NCAA regional play. He becomes the first Duke player to do so on a par-72 course.

joins three other former Blue Devils in the record books with a round 5 under during NCAA regional play. He becomes the first Duke player to do so on a par-72 course. Chinn finished 8-under for the event, the second-best 54-hole NCAA regional score to par in program history.

Chinn led the field in scoring on par-4s and went 7-under on those holes.

William Love who finished his tournament 7-under, comes right behind his teammate in the record books with the third-best NCAA regional score in program history.

who finished his tournament 7-under, comes right behind his teammate in the record books with the third-best NCAA regional score in program history. Chinn and Love’s top-10 finishes are their fourth and fifth of the season, respectively.

Love has shot in five of his last 10 rounds in the 60s.

Luke example has finished equal par or better in eight of his last nine rounds. QUOTES “I started the round knowing I had to shoot a little low. I had some birdies to start and then just kept going. I felt the momentum on the [front-nine], with the team. Just the energy between the holes was tremendous.” Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn .

. “Yeah, I started the round making some mistakes early. Had a bit of a setback. I made the turn and I knew I had what it takes, I hit him great all week. I just waited for the putts to fall. I got some momentum, started making some putts, heard the guys around me, saw putts going all over the place.And just really caught fire.I felt great making that putt [No. 9] after seeing everything that happened and knowing that putt helped us move forward.” Duke freshman William Love

“[Advancing to Arizona] means a lot after failing my first two years and just missing last year. Personally, I didn’t finish well today, but I had a lot of great moments. However, college golf is truly a team sport, and we got our hands on our last two events ACCs and now NCAA regionals. I look forward to continuing that momentum in Grayhawk!” Duke junior Ian Siebers NEXT ONE The Blue Devils now turn their attention to the NCAA Championship, which will be held May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s golf by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/5/17/DukeMGOLF”. #Good week

