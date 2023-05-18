Cricket’s Olympic Pitch for LA28 involves $268 million India estimate – Sportico.com

Cricket’s global governing body has told the IOC that adding the sport to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles alone could raise $268 million in media money from India, a central part of the sport’s field for inclusion in future Olympics. To play.

The IOC and LA28, the 2028 host committee, are in the middle of a multi-year selection process to determine which new sports, if any, should be added to the next Olympic cycle. To bolster its argument, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released a financial estimate of how the sport’s global popularity might translate into actual dollars.

The ICC calculated that the proposed men’s and women’s cricket matches could increase the value of India’s Olympic media rights by $201 million – $268 million over the next cycle, according to a document recently reviewed by sporty. That range is based on the value of other cricket rights in India, time zone differences with Los Angeles and what the ICC calls an “Olympic bounty.”

Representatives from the ICC and LA28 declined to comment. An IOC representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LA28 shortlisted 10 sports last year for possible inclusion in the 2028 Games, with each showing its own unique advantages. Lacrosse originated in North America and is one of the fastest growing sports in the US. Flag football is backed by the NFL, the richest sports league in the world. Baseball and softball both have long Olympic histories. American teams are expected to medal in all four sports, an attractive proposition for a summer games held in America.

Cricket’s argument emphasizes global popularity and economic opportunity. The US teams may not be competitive, but the addition of cricket could dramatically increase the value of the IOC’s media rights in other parts of the world, particularly in India, a densely populated country that the IOC has not yet fully monetized . The IOC’s current deal in India is worth reporting $12 million for the four-year cycle of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. An additional $268 million, the top end of the ICC range, would be a 2,133% increase.

The ultimate decision rests primarily with Casey Wasserman and the rest of the LA28 committee, and the ICC believes the global economy argument could resonate there as well. The host committee budget includes $1.54 billion from the IOC, of ​​which $637 million comes from the IOC’s top global partners, but the ICC has raised the possibility of a separate agreement where LA28 could share in the economy of additional international IOC media rights, according to several people familiar with the field. While such an arrangement is not strictly prohibited, it is not standard procedure and it is unclear whether the IOC or LA28 would consider it.

The ICC’s calculations start with the base value of India’s cricket rights – India’s Premier League’s men’s games are at a reported $14.6 million (Rs 114 crore) per game through its TV and digital partners, while the ICC package is worth $16.8 million per game. The Olympic calculations use that ICC number as a base and then subtract 30% from it due to unfavorable start times for games in LA. It then adds an “Olympic bounty” for the increased attention that comes with the wider event, calculating that each women’s match would be 50% of any men’s match. The result is $134 million to $179 million for the 10 Olympic men’s events and $201 million to $268 million for the men’s and women’s events combined.

The ICC’s formal field revolves around T20, a shorter version of the sport that has exploded in popularity over the past two decades. The group proposes that six men’s teams and six women’s teams compete in a round-robin tournament with 10 games each, including the medal games.

The IOC and LA28 are currently in the process of determining which disciplines to include from current Olympic sports, a process that runs parallel to discussions on new sports. Once established by LA28, the program is approved by the IOC and finally ratified at an official IOC session. The next session will be in Mumbai, India in October. (Coincidentally, that meeting will take place during the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India).

Another coincidence is that former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, who played a pivotal role in the city’s Olympic bid, is now the US ambassador to India. He has been to post often on social media about cricket, and last week he gave an LA28 hat to Indian movie star Shah Rukh Khan.

India, the second most populous country in the world, is a huge growth opportunity for the IOC. The Olympics host has gained a dramatic foothold in China in recent decades – Beijing hosted competitions in 2008 and 2022, and the IOC’s main sponsorship program now includes two Chinese companies – but commercial growth in India has been much slower . China won at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo 89 medals, second only to the United States’ 113; India ranked 35th with seven medals.

A deeper relationship with India has become all the more important over the past year as the IOC’s ties with Russia remain tense due to war, doping scandals and others corruption. Earlier this year, Russia offered to host a new multi-sport event for members of a regional group called the Shanghai cooperation organizationincluding Russia, China, Pakistan and India.

Just as every sport has its benefits, there are also potential concerns for all 10 shortlisted sports. Cricket rosters are not small – about 15 per team, making ~180 athletes in total – and the IOC has said it plans to cap the number of athletes in total to 10,500 as part of wider cost-cutting measures. However, opinions differ on how strictly the IOC would enforce that limit.

There is also a location question. LA’s host committee boasted that the city already has the necessary venues for the three-week event, with none currently having the capability to host top-level cricket. The organizers would either have to build a temporary venue, or possibly use a new $30 million project planned for nearby Irvine, California.