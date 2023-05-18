CMCC adds women’s hockey program in 2024-25





Central Maine Community College is once again expanding its athletic department. Auburn school president Betsey Libby announced Wednesday that CMCC will add a women’s hockey program that will begin in the 2024-25 season. The plan is for the Mustangs to compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association, which includes nearly 90 women’s hockey programs in two divisions, and practice and play at nearby Norway Savings Bank Arena. In 2015, Central Maine CC revived its men’s hockey program for the 2016–17 season. Our men’s hockey program has been a great addition to CM, attracting talented student-athletes from across the country and internationally. Our women’s program will do the same and share the fun and competitive experience within the ACHA, Libby said in a press release from the school. The Norway Savings Bank Arena is the perfect facility, less than a mile from campus. Over the past five years, CMCC’s athletic department has added golf, track and field, and esports. The school also offers men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, and cross country, as well as softball, baseball, and women’s volleyball. Central Maine plans to hire a women’s hockey coach during the upcoming school year. Dave Gonyea, the school’s athletic director and men’s basketball coach, is looking for a coach who can recruit and build the program from scratch. The hockey coach will spend the first year recruiting and making sure the team is ready to go when the 2024-25 season begins, Gonyea said in the press release. The Mustangs will likely play an independent schedule during their first season. The press release lists club teams from Bentley, UConn, Holy Cross, Boston College, Boston University, Assumption, Northeastern and the University of New Hampshire as potential opponents. Marc Gosselin, executive director of Auburns Community Partnerships and Sports Tourism, said the Mustangs women’s hockey team will be a strong asset to the Auburn-Lewiston region. We’ve experienced a significant increase in interest and participation in girls’ hockey, and having a collegiate women’s hockey program skating full-time in the arena will further promote this, Gosselin said.



