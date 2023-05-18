Payas and Ankur make their presence felt





Itanagar: The number 1 seed Payas Jain made short work of his opponents Tandin Tshering of Bhutan and Baniya Bishwo of Nepal as the Indian beat them 3-0 to clinch top spot in Group 1 and enter the main draw of the U-19 Boys singles in South Asian youth table tennis at Dorjee Khandu Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Following in his footsteps and in the second stage of the singles event was Ankur Bhattacharjee, the second Indian in contention. He also recorded 3-0 wins over Sujau Mohamed Thabin of Maldvies and Gesandu Peiris of Sri Lanka in Group 2. Bangladesh’s Ridoy Mohutasin Ahmed from Group 3 had cozy outings against Bhutan’s Utam Kafley and Sri Lanka’s Batagoda Gamage, beating their rivals 3-0 and 3-1 respectively. Bawam Ramhim Lian of Bangladesh topped Group 4, defeated Khalid Akhyar Ahmed of Maldives 3-2 and followed up with a 3-0 win over Sujan Gadal of Nepal. Baniya Bishwo of Nepal, Gasandu Peiris of Sri Lanka, Batagoda Gamage of Sri Lanka and Khalid Akhyar Ahmed of Maldives from the four groups took second places to qualify for the knockout stage, which starts tomorrow. In the Under-19 Girls, Yashashwini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini of India topped Groups 1 and 2, while Fathimath Dheema Ali of Maldives led Group 3 to the second stage draw. Two girls from Sri Lanka, Lesanya Sethumdee Kulappuwawadu and Diwya Dharani Gamage, and Evana Thapa Magar from Nepal followed the leaders into the knockout matches. They play their knockout matches on the final day of the championships. Yashaswini accounted for Lankan Lesanya and Oishe of Bangladesh with 3-0 wins, while Suhana, part of a second group of four players, beat Biyanka Rai of Nepal 3-0, Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim of Maldives 3-0 and defeated Diwya Dharani 3. -0 -0 In the Under-15 Boys singles, Pradivadhi Bhayankan and Priyanuj Bhattacharya of India led Groups 1 and 2, while Habib Abul Hashem of Bangladesh topped Group 3. The others who joined them included Mohamed Akram of Sri Lanka, Saurav Khadka of Nepal and Janith Batugedara of Sri Lanka in the main draw. In the U-15 Girls, Jennifer Varghese and Avisha Karmakar entered the knockout stage alongside Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim from the Maldives. Second places went to Sushmita Khadka from Nepal, Tamadi Alagiyawadu from Sri Lanka and Sham Halawathage, also from the island nation. Results (first stage): U-19 Boys’ Singles: Group 1: Payas Jain (Ind) bt Bania Bishow (Nep) 11-4, 11-3, 11-8, bt Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4; Baniya Bishow (Fake) by Tandin Tshering (Bhu) 11-7, 11-1, 11-8. Group 2: Ankur Bhattacharjee (India) bt Gesandu Peiris (Sri) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3, bt Sujau Thabin (Mdv) 11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Gesandu Peiris (Sri) bt Sujau Thabin 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7. Group 3: Ridoy Mohutasin (Ban) bt Batagoda Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 14-12, bt Utam Kafley (Bhu) 11-1, 11-1, 11-2. Group 4: Bawm Ramhim (Ban) bt Sujan Gadal (Nep) 11-5, 11-8, 11-5, bt Akhyar Ahmed (Mdv) 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11- 7. U-19 Girls Singles: Group 1: Yashaswini Ghorpade (Ind) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 11-1, 11-3, 11-8, bt Kulappuwawadu (Sri) 11-9, 11-6, 11-6; Kulappuwawadu (Sri) bt Oishe Rohman (Ban) 5-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9. Group 2: Suhana Saini (Ind) bt Biyanka Rai (Nep) 11-2, 11-3, 11-5, bt Mishka Mohamed (Mdv) 11-2, 11-8, 11-3, bt Divya Gamage (Sri) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Divya (Sri) bt Biyanka (Nep) 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8, bt Mishka (Mdv) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3. Group 3: Fathimath Ali (Mdv) bt Sai Khoy Marma (Ban) 11-5, 11-5, 11-1, bt Sonam Tamang (Bhu) 11-4, 14-12, 11-8, bt Evana Magar (Fake ) 11-4, 11-5, 11-8; Sai Khoy (Ban) bt Sonam (Bhu) 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, bt Evana (Nep) 11-3, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3. U-15 Boys Singles: Group 1: P. Bhayankan (Ind) bt Mohamed Akram (Sri) 3-1, bt Rahman Mhatabur (Tan) 3-0; Mohamed Akram (Sri) bt Rahman (Tan) 3-0. Group 2: Priyanuj Bhattacharya (Ind0) ahead of Umyr Mohamed (Mdv) 3-0, ahead of Saurav Khadka (Nep) 30; Saurav Khadka (Nep) for Umyr (Mdv) 3-2. Group 3: Hasib Hashem (Ban) bt Siddhartha Tamang (Nep) 3-1, bt Awn Ibrahim (Mdv) 3-0, bt Janith Batugedara (Sri) 3-2; Janith (Sri) ahead of Siddhartha (Nep) 3-0, ahead of Awn Ibrahim (Mdv) 3-0. U-15 Girls Singles: Group 1: Jennifer Varghese (Ind) ahead of Asma Khatun (Ban) 3-0, ahead of Sushmita Khadka (Nep) 3-0; Sushmita (Nep) v Asma Khatun (Ban) 3-0. Group 2: Avisha Karmakar (Ind) ahead of Gamadi Alagiyawadu (Sri) 3-1, ahead of Aishath Zaara (Mdv) 3-0; Tamadi (Sri) bt Aishath (Mdv) 3-0. Group 3: Mishka Mohamed (Mdv) bt Subhashree Shrestha (Nap) 3-0, bt Jannat Musrat (Ban) 3-0, bt Sham Halawathage (Sri) 3-1; Sham Halawathage (Sri) bt Subhashree (Nep) 3-1, bt Jannat Musrat (Ban) 3-0.

