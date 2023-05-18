Sports
The Otay Ranch brothers double up and win a tennis championship
MJ Abarca set an unbreakable record when he and Otay Ranch teammate Emily Valencia captured the section mixed doubles tennis championship two years ago.
The boys’ and girls’ tennis playoffs were combined in spring 2021 due to COVID, which makes it special.
But not as special to MJ as teaming up with his freshman brother, AJ, to win the section boys’ doubles title at Balboa Tennis Club on May 16.
Doubling the boys means more because it’s the last time I’ll team up with my brother in high school, said MJ, 18, who will be attending the University of Redlands in the fall. It was a family win, and my whole family, former coaches and friends were maybe 50 in the stands on both sides of lane 8.
It was amazing. We knew they were there and heard them.
In fact, the pressure of playing in front of the large partisan crowd may have led the Mustangs doubles team to drop their first set of the entire season, 6-4, before rallying to dominate the final two at 6-2 , 6-0, winning the last 10 games in a row in beating Canyon Crest Academy.
I know I was nervous in that first set and we didn’t stick to the game plan, MJ said. That, and our opponents played very well. We were 0-3 down in about five minutes, which was not what we wanted. During the break between sets, I told my brother that our best tennis was just around the corner.
Yes, we won the last 10 games, but it was a lot closer than the scores indicated. We just had to refocus and pick up the momentum. We rode on the energy of the crowd once we got rolling.
It was thought the brothers, who have played together and against each other since MJ was 8 and AJ was 5, would use that familiarity to their advantage.
We do everything together, MJ said. We know when one of us gets angry and loses focus. I am the loudest of the two. I only get angry when I trap him and he misses an easy shot, but that doesn’t last long. He gets angry sometimes but I don’t let it bother me I just let it roll off me and move on.
Although we know each other’s shots well, we sometimes surprise each other well, and we always let the other know by saying: nice shot.
When the two first started playing, MJ remembers how happy AJ was to get the ball over the net. Now the younger brother wants to go to USC or UCLA in three years.
Although the brothers dominated this year as a doubles team, Mustangs coach Dan Woodard said they were good sports from the start.
They never humiliated anyone, Woodard said. They would have fun and work on some things if they could add up a score. Seeing them play together is very special, they communicate so well. They really like the sport.
So much so that in addition to playing in the section championships, they also competed in another tournament at the Barnes Tennis Center.
The section championships lasted so long that they forfeited their doubles, but they were able to play mixed doubles where MJ’s team defeated AJ’s for the title.
And of course they have summer.
AJ actually has the higher Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 10.2 to MJs 9.8, but both plan to keep rising.
Of course I want to chase the dream of turning pro after college, said MJ. But more than that, I’d like to give back to the community that has helped me get this far.
Later I envisioned myself being one of the pros at the Mountain View Sports and Racquet Club, where my dad, Marlon, is one of the pros. Maybe by the time he’s ready to retire, I’ll be ready to step in.
Since he has already realized a dream by sharing a tennis title with his brother AJ, that is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.
Steve Brand is a freelance writer.
|
