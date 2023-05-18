Hockey fans from Kazakhstan unfurled the largest flag of Kazakhstan in Riga





RIGA, Latvia, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hockey fans in Riga unfurled the largest flag of Kazakhstan. With this unique initiative, fans showed their support for the Kazakhstan national hockey team participating in the World Hockey Championship. The event took place on 13 May on the square near the sports complex “Arena Riga”, where today the first matches of the championship have started. To view the multimedia news item, click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9170751-kazakhstan-hockey-fans-unfurled-largest-flag-riga/ According to the fans, this is the largest flag of the Republic Kazakhstan in the world. Its size is 800 square meters (length – 40 meters, width – 20 meters). Duman Kozhakhmetov, a Kazakhstan national team supporter, stated: “We brought the largest flag of our country to Riga to support our team. Kazakhstan has strong hockey traditions and hockey has been actively developing over the last 10 years. We have nearly 40 ice arenas and there are over 15,000 hockey players. This is good for us, the fans. We want the World Hockey Championship to be held in 2027 Kazakhstanand the whole world could appreciate our hospitality.” The Republic of Kazakhstan is a candidate to host the 2027 World Hockey Championship. Kazakhstan is a large multinational country with a unique nature and developed infrastructure. Fans of Kazakhstan are convinced that their country can demonstrate the highest level of organization for sporting events, and visitors will be able to find various entertainment options to their liking, including tourism, sports, national cuisine, cultural events and much more. In case of Kazakhstan victory, the games will be held in two cities: Astana and Almaty. Astana is the youngest capital in the world, a modern metropolis in development that will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2027. Almaty is the largest city of Kazakhstan with a history of more than a millennium, picturesque mountain landscapes and a well-developed sports and entertainment infrastructure. Story continues It is worth noting that the 2023 World Hockey Championship will involve national teams from 16 countries. The matches take place from May 12 to May 28 in Latvia (Riga, Jurmala) and Finland (Tampere). Video- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077961/RIGA_IIHF_Kazakhstan_Flag.mp4

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077962/Kazakhstan_fans.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077959/Kazakhstan_flag_Logo.jpg Kazakhstan flag logo Fans of Kazakhstan decision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kazakhstan-hockey-fans-unfurled-the-largest-flag-of-kazakhstan-in-riga-301827086.html SOURCE Hockey Federation of Kazakhstan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/kazakhstan-hockey-fans-unfurled-largest-090600583.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos