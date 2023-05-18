No. 8 Women’s Tennis falls 4-2 to No. 1 North Carolina in NCAA Quarterfinals

MORE NONA, Fla. The No. 8 University of Texas Women’s Tennis team dropped a 4-2 decision to No. 1 North Carolina (33-1) in a Wednesday night NCAA quarterfinal at the USTA National Campus. The Longhorns earned the double point, taking a straight-set singles victory from sophomores Sabina Zeynalova .

Texas finished the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 24-5, claimed the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships, and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the third consecutive year. The Longhorns won the NCAA team title in both 2021 and 2022. This marked the 13th all-time NCAA quarterfinal appearance in program history, as UT has earned trips to the ‘Elite Eight’ in 1984, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994 , 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2005, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Longhorns claimed a 1-0 lead after getting the double point. The tandem of Elizabeth Scotty and Carson Tanguilig recorded a 6-2 victory on lane 2 against junior Taisiya Pachkaleva and freshmen Nicole Rivkin . Scotty and Tanguilig jumped out to a 3-0 tie and cruised to victory.

Junior duo Angel Rapolu and freshmen Nicole Kirin responded with a 6-4 win on lane 3 over Reese Brantmeier and Reilly Tran. Rapolu and Khirin won the first two games to build a 4-2 lead. The two pairs held on for the next four games each, as Rapolu and Khirin completed the 6-4 victory.

Junior’s No. 26-ranked tandem Charlotte Chavatipon and Zeynalova took the double for the Longhorns with an impressive 7-5 win on court 1 against Fiona Crawley and Abbey Forbes. Chavatipon and Zeynalova tied at 2-2 and won games from three straights to build a 5-2 lead, but Crawley and Forbes answered by claiming games from three straights to tie the game at 5-5. Chavatipon and Zeynalova held onto their serve to take a 6-5 lead, then claimed a break of service to round out the win and improve to 14-6 in doubles this season.

No. 100 Tran recorded a 6-2, 6-2 win at court 5 over Rivkin to tie the overall score at 1-1 in two games. Leading 3-2 in her opening set, Tran claimed nine of the next 11 games to round out her victory.

No. 116 Zeynalova gave the Longhorns a 2-1 lead with her dominant 6-2, 6-3 win at court 3 against No. 28 Tanguilig. Leading 3-2 in her opening set, Zeynalova won three games in a row to close the first set. Zeynalova built a 3-1 lead in the second set, but Tanguilig won back-to-back games to tie the set at 3-3. Zeynalova kept serve on a decisive point in the next game before earning a service break and then holding it again in the next game to wrap up the win and move to 18-7 overall in singles this season, including a 17-5 in singles. dual match action.

No. 8 Brantmeier tied the game score at 2-2 with a 6-2, 7-5 lane 1 victory over No. 74 Khirin. Khirin won the first two games of the second set, but Brantmeier responded by winning two games in a row to tie the set. With the score tied at 5–5, Brantmeier claimed a service break and then held serve in the next game to close out the match.

No. No. 1 Crawley followed up with a 6-1, 7-5 win at lane 2 against No. 95 Chavatipon. After dropping the opening set, Chavatipon built a 5–2 tie in her second set, but Crawley rallied to win five consecutive games to round out the win.

Moments later, No. 38 Anika Yarlagadda took victory in two games with a 6-4, 6-3 win at court 6 over Rapolu. Yarlagadda rushed to a 4-1 tie in her opening set, but Rapolu won back-to-back games to climb inside 4-3. Yarlagadda won two of the next three games to close the first set. Rapolu built up a 3-0 tie to open the second set, before Yarlagadda took six games in a row to complete the victory.

The remaining singles match with Pachkaleva on court No. 4 against No. 107 Scotty was stopped as Yarlagadda took the win in the doubles match. Scotty jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, before Pachkaleva won five games in a row to take a 5-4 tie. The first set went to a tiebreak, where Scotty held a 3-1, 5-3 lead. Pachkaleva won the next four points to win the breaker 7-5. The second set was even at 3-3 when the match was stopped.

The duo of Chavatipon and Zeynalova will compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship on Monday, May 22 through Saturday, May 27 at the USTA National Campus.

Post-game quotes from Texas Head Coach Howard Joffe

Tonight in the game against North Carolina

Obviously I’m bitterly disappointed with the result, but in no way disappointed with the team. I couldn’t be happier with the way they handled themselves and handled the season. We went up against the top ranked team in the country and there wasn’t really much separation. I feel like Taya ( Taisiya Pachkaleva on lane 4) was on track to take us to 3 (third point), and then Malaika (Rapolu, lane 6) was leading 3-0 in the second set and Charlotte (Chavatipon, lane 2) was leading 5-2 for her second set. There was definitely the opportunity to win that match. Over time, it might hurt a little more for the ladies. As I said, we are disappointed with the result, but not even a hint of disappointment with our players.

Over the whole season

I am so happy for our players. They turned real potential lemons into lemonade this year. I can’t help but be proud of them. It’s no secret that with Vivian (Ovrootsky) we’ve been a little understaffed this season due to an injury. We played the last six weeks of the season with only six scholarship players. There was a lot of uproar and sadness and disappointments for a fairly young team or at least a team with four new faces, and what they’ve done here over the past six weeks has been remarkable. They won the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the Elite Eight and were maybe five or six points away from beating North Carolina tonight.

#1 North Carolina 4, #8 Texas 2

Singles Order of arrival (5, 3, 1, 2, 6)

#8 Defeats Reese Brantmeier (UNC). #74 Nicole Kirin (UT), 6-2, 7-5 #1 Fiona Crawley (UNC) beats. #95 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT), 6-1, 7-5 #116 Sabina Zeynalova (UT) def. #28 Carson Tanguilig (UNC), 6-2, 6-3 Taisiya Pachkaleva (UT) vs. #107 Elizabeth Scotty (UNC), 7-6 (7-5), 3-3, unfinished #100 Reilly Tran (UNC) def. Nicole Rivkin (UT), 6-2, 6-2 #38 Defeating Anika Yarlagadda (UNC). Angel Rapolu (UT), 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Order of Finish (2, 3, 1)