Harmanpreet on the success of WPL, BCCI’s ‘Pay Parity’ and the future of women’s cricket





Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Indian women’s cricket, has taken a good look at the change in the sport over the past year, with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) finally taking steps to promote the game and promote equal pay between men – and women’s teams. ‘ match fee, and then finally launching the Women’s Premier League, the first season of which was played in March 2023. Mumbai Indians led by Harman won the first season of the tournament and we spoke to skipper about the event, the benefits of a WPL for India’s domestic players and the P&G WeSeeEqual Summit where she was a panellist. Harman, you’ve just had a successful cricket season where your team even won the WPL, and you’ve got quite a packed season ahead of you. How different it is from, say, three years ago, when we were just wondering when the women’s team would play their next game. Now playing cricket back to back we are happy to get this opportunity as there was a time when we barely got 1-2 series in a year. But now so much cricket is happening and after the WPL this break was so important for all of us and we all enjoy it. I just started training and am now looking forward to the upcoming season. Harmanpreet Kaur with the WPL trophy won by Mumbai Indians. The WPL also provided a platform to the many Indian domestic players who have worked hard for many years but were unable to make the cut for international cricket. The WPL put them in the spotlight that way and also the auction money would have gone a long way for some players just to get some confirmation that their years of hard work was worth something, right? Yes absolutely. We always talk about that the very few girls who play for the country are the ones who get the chance and all the money. Also because in domestic cricket we hardly get 10-12 games and then if you don’t qualify for the next round you don’t play cricket anymore. The WPL is something that we all wanted to start because it was so important for the young players, for the domestic players because now they can also play more and get a little more money, some security in their lives because that’s also very important, because if money wasn’t involved, security wasn’t there. I saw many girls leave cricket because their parents didn’t want them to play because they didn’t earn enough. I know some girls only played cricket for the love of cricket. But now there is security in playing cricket and you can also secure your life. You were a part of P&G’s WeSeeEqual Summit, where you were part of the “Reimagining Empowerment in 2023” discussion. Harman, how do you think it applies to women’s cricket in this day and age, especially in this year when you had the WPL and more cricket is coming. On the P&G panel, we discussed women’s equality and women’s empowerment. We always talk about equality and equal pay in cricket for women, but now these things are really happening. We receive equal pay as men. I think bringing those things to any platform can bring a lot of positivity. Now people are equally enthusiastic about cricket matches for both men and women. Previously, even we were very excited to watch men’s cricket, but now we can see changes happening in women’s cricket. We also like to watch wherever women’s cricket takes place. So these things are important at every stage, where you give everyone equal opportunities. I think for us the game changing moment was equal parity and that’s why a lot of girls want to play cricket because now there is security. When you have that certainty, you always want to take that risk. BCCI puts in so much effort. So in this panel we also discussed about our travels, when we started how many girls there were to support. But now things are changing and I am very happy about that. You mentioned pay parity, but the BCCI’s announcement only included your match fee, not annual contracts, in which cricketers basically earn the maximum of your annual salary from the board. While it’s a small step in the right direction, do you think BCCI should consider announcing equal contract amounts? I think they will take this step too. In the past few years we have seen so many changes happen, WPL has happened, equal match fee has happened. The contract is the next step and I’m sure they’ll think about that too. Whatever small changes have happened, we’re very happy with them and we’re very positive about that. After a while they will think about this, because everyone puts in the same amount of effort, works the same amount of hard work. So these things will happen, but sometimes it takes a little time. The positivity that has been going around since the last 2-3 years has brought many girls to the stadium and I am sure this is the next step and they will think about it. published: May 17, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

