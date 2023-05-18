Keon Coleman’s time at Michigan State Football is over.

The junior wide receiver announced Wednesday that he plans to transfer to Florida State for the 2023 season, bringing his last two seasons of fitness and erratic athleticism to the Seminoles.

And leaving a great void in the onslaught of Spartans.

Two-year quarterback and two-time captain Payton Thorne is also leaving the program as a graduate transfer to Auburn. MSU lost wide receiver Jayden Reed in the NFL draft, leaving senior Tre Mosley and a group of talented but mostly unproven passcatchers to work with the quarterback who wins the abbreviated league in preseason camp.

The Spartans now boast a significantly younger wide receiver group without him and Reed, who was selected by Green Bay in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. MSU also lost four-star recruit Germie Bernard, who moved to Washington in December after his true freshman season with the Spartans.

Mosley emerged as a vocal leader last season, becoming the 48th MSU receiver in history to eclipse 1,000 yards for his career. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Pontiac native and former West Bloomfield High star is coming in this fall with 98 catches for 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 career games, 21 of them starts. He has two more seasons to qualify for redshirting in 2020 and will also receive the COVID waiver for that season.

Fellow senior Montorie Foster, who has also been eligible for two years, has played in 30 games since arriving in 2020 and has four starts that season and three in 2021 when Jalen Nailor was injured. The 6-foot, 185-pound Cleveland native played 120 offensive shots in 10 games last season despite a foot injury last fall. He had seven catches for 98 yards and one touchdown in 2021 of his 19 career catches for 262 yards and two scores.

It’s untested depth out there.

Former Louisville transfer Christian Fitzpatrick also returns for his third season with MSU. The 6-4, 218-pound junior and Southfield native played 39 snaps in five games last season before suffering an unspecified season-ending injury. MSU also has a group of young wideouts from the 2022 recruiting class, including Antonio Gates Jr., Tyrell Henry and Jaron Glover. Those four combined for five catches for 22 yards with the Spartans.

Still, there is no wideout on the Spartans roster with Coleman’s combination of size, speed, strength, agility and athleticism, who is expected to enter the NFL draft after this season.

Coleman provided a breakthrough sophomore season in 2022, leading MSU with 58 catches, 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 12 games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound resident of Opelousas, Louisiana, said in March that he battled a partial muscle tear near his hip flexor, near the groin, during the fall and aggravated the injury in the Spartans finals on Nov. 26. at Penn State.

Both Coleman and Thorne (as a graduate transfer) submitted their names to the portal on April 30, the last day undergraduate players could participate. Thorne called Coleman the night before on April 29, his first call immediately after informing MSU’s coaching staff that he intended to transfer, and his wide receiver replied, “If you leave, I’ll go too,” according to a source with knowledge of the conversation. Thorne entered the portal first the next morning, followed by Coleman a few hours later that Sunday afternoon. A source within the program said Coleman’s decision to enter the portal came as no surprise, but Thornes was.

Coleman’s final transfer decision reportedly came down to Ole Miss and the State of Florida.

As a freshman in 2021, Coleman had seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown at Ohio State during . He then joined Tom Izzo’s basketball team after the Spartans Peach Bowl win, contributing five points, one rebound, three steals and three turnovers in 10 minutes over six hoop games in early 2022. Coleman returned to school in late December 2022 after MSU’s 5- Season 7 ended without a bowl game, expecting to rejoin Izzo’s program, before announcing a week later that he intended to focus solely on football and focus on his recovery from the injury.

Coleman, a four-star recruit from Opelousas Catholic School, arrived with MSU’s 2021 class as part of a joint recruiting effort by Mel Tucker and Izzo with a promise to play both football and basketball for the Spartans. According to 247Sports.com’s compiled rankings, he was rated the No. 61 receiver in the country and No. 377 player overall in the class of 2021.

