MHS Boys’ Tennis Team Endure Dowling Marathon to Earn Third Consecutive State Berth | News, sports, jobs

WEST DES MOINES – James Christensen asked for three things from Marshalltown Boys Tennis on Wednesday afternoon.
“Play point by point, play together, play positive,” said Bobcat head coach Christensen.
In the end, Marshalltown’s Class 2A Substate 4 final with Dowling Catholic came down to one head-to-head doubles match for the state’s qualifying banner, and Christensen felt that Jason Strand and Jacob Thiessen exemplified all three facets.
Trailing 5-3 in the third and deciding set, the Bobcat duo battled their way back into the game, then roared ahead for a dramatic 7-5 victory in set three to clinch a 5-4 Marshalltown victory and the the Bobcats’ third straight win. berth in the state tournament.
The 2A state tournament will be held May 31 through June 1 at Waukee Northwest High School. Marshalltown is one of eight pre-tournament qualifiers.
“There were wild swings up and down today,” Christensen added. “They took everyone with a smile on their face, stayed positive, and it really paid off for us.”
Strand and Thiessen won 6–4, 5–7, 7–5 at No. 2 doubles, the last on-court game after Dowling won the other two doubles in straight sets to tie the game at 4-all.
Strand, a senior, and Thiessen, a junior, didn’t budge as they faced elimination.
“We made the decision that we would make every shot count and just play aggressively at the net,” Strand said. “And in the end, our net game at the end is what got us the win.”
The duo are in the same youth group at church together, and that bond of faith continues on the field.
“It’s very special to play with a good friend,” Strand said, “and just watch each other grow over the season.”
Thiessen also enjoys teaming up with Strand, and it doesn’t hurt that Bobcat’s No. 1 in singles went undefeated today with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Brady Frye, taking that high level of play with him to doubles.
“Jason is one of those partners that you can rely on no matter what,” said Thiessen. “No matter how I play, I know Jason is on the other side of the field. His positivity and his game got me through this match. It really helped me build that confidence and keep going.”
Marshalltown rose to doubles with a 4–2 record in singles, following clutch wins over Thiessen and Isaac Benscoter in second set tiebreaks to end the matches before Dowling could push them to a third set.
“I put myself in the right positions,” said Thiessen. “In both games I had to decide whether I was going to play good tennis or crazy, angry, bad tennis, and in both games I made the right decisions.”
Dowling’s best doubles team of Frye and Jimmy Wanek was a hair too much for Gavin Jablonski and Nile Christensen, 7-5, 6-3 winners in a battle of 2A state doubles tournament qualifiers; and Benscoter and Drew Loney, also doubles qualifiers, fell to Ted Townsend and Anthony Cataldo, also by a 7–5, 6–3 score.
This year, unlike previous years where the Bobcats have earned their way to the state, they will have the chance to celebrate instead of jumping straight into a first round state tournament – the IHSAA is now sending the top eight to the formal state tournament instead of the final four fighting it out.
More time to enjoy the win is fine for James Christensen, who feels this particular group is a little more special with his son, a senior, on the roster.
“Growing up with all his friends on this team, and the seniors, it’s just a special squad,” James said. “But I said to the guys, this is what we’re doing now, our seniors don’t know anything but go to state tennis. And I challenged the juniors and sophomores here today that it’s up to them to keep this tradition going.
The Bobcats have gone first round in each of the last two berths in the state tournament, but Strand said Marshalltown has higher aspirations than just making the semifinals.
“We want top four, we want top two,” Strand said. “We just felt like we could do it today. Even when the going got tough, everyone was supportive, everyone was energetic, everyone was playing. We can do that again. And that is what we are going to do.”
Marshalltown 5, Dowling Catholic 4
SINGLE
Jason Strand (MHS) defeated. Brady Frye, 6-1, 6-1
Gavin Jablonski (MHS) defeated. Andrew Scott, 6-4, 6-1
Jimmy Wanek (DC) reports. Nile Christensen, 6-3, 6-1
Jacob Thiessen (MHS) reports. Jack Seda, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Isaac Benscoter (MHS) defeated. Lucas Clark, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2)
Ted Townsend (DC) reports. Drew Loney 6-3, 6-2
DOUBLE
Frye and Wanek (DC) def. Christensen and Jablonski, 7-5, 6-3
Beach and Thiessen (MHS) reports. Scott and Clark, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
Townsend and Anthony Cataldo (DC) def. Benscoter and Loney, 7-5, 6-3
