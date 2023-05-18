Region 1 tennis championships; Jones looks back on memorable week | Secondary schools
LONE OAK Kyra Jones’ journey at the Region 1 Tennis Championship ended Wednesday afternoon with a singles semi-final loss to very strong Mayfields opponent Molly Null.
The younger sister of current Murray State player Megan Null, Molly claimed a relatively easy 6-1, 6-2 victory to advance to today’s championship game at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center. However, the sense of disappointment Jones might have felt about that was overshadowed.
She already had a state tournament bid under her belt after a dramatic come-from-behind victory in Tuesday’s quarterfinals with Paducah Tilghman seventh grader Alex Anderson. Trailing 5-1 in the second set and threatening to see her Lady Tiger finish, Jones roared back to win that set 7-5 and then won the third set by 10 points 10-3.
I was really blown away emotionally (after Tuesday’s win), Jones said after Wednesday’s game in which she became the first player this week to even win a game against Null, let alone three. I cried when I came to (parents Darren and Danette). I so wanted to go to the state.
Jones also had one of the toughest roads to become Murray High’s first girl player to qualify for the state event since Emily Kinsey in 2019; Kinsey was unable to play state that year.
Entering the number 4 seed this week, Jones had to fight not only Anderson but another tough opponent in McCracken County’s Mary Claire Kemp on Monday. That match resulted in a straight-set win, but it took almost three hours, about the same amount of time it took to beat Anderson on Tuesday. Jones also came out injured on Monday as she had been battling a painful heel blister which, thanks to plenty of pre-match treatment, including an ankle-lock shoelace style that Darren treated, was no problem.
Since Kinsey has not played state in 19, that means Jones actually becomes the first Lady Tiger to play in a state tournament since her older sister, Kennedy, turned the bat in both 2016 and 17.
My mom texted her updates, Kyra said, adding that she and Kennedy, five years her senior, now play doubles in United States Tennis Association events. Yes, we started doing that a few weeks ago and we really like it.
