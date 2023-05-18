Indian rowers strike gold in South Asian youth table tennis

ITANAGAR: As expected, it was a perfect 10 for the Indian rowers in individual events.

India took full control of proceedings in South Asian youth table tennis and won all gold medals on the final day at Dorjee Khandu Indoor Stadium in Itanagar on Wednesday.

Indians also earned four silver medals in singles.

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Maldives were also among the medal winners, while Bhutan, which competed only in the singles events, drew a clean sheet, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) reported.

On the second day of the championship, the Indians won three gold medals in the U-15 Boys, U-19 Girls and U-15 Girls as Nepal claimed the U-19 Boys Gold.

In the Under-19 Boys singles, Ankur Bhattacharjee beat Payas Jain 4-2 to claim the gold.

The match had all the excitement of a final, befitting the occasion.

Both guys played aggressively and indulged in long rallies. But Ankur turned out to be a better player on the day as Payas had to catch up with his rival after Ankur led 3-1.

The paddler from Delhi did manage to take the fifth game, but in the sixth game, Ankur finished with minimal points to finish the final, especially after Paya’s backhand flicks failed to come off at crucial moments.

In the race for the gold in the Under-19 Girls singles, Suhana Saini defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade 4-1 in what turned out to be a one-sided final.

Yashaswini was of no color and could never choose Suhana’s deceptive serve as the former scored more often and gave Suhana negative points.

In the U-19 girls’ doubles, Yashaswini and Suhana combined to beat Maldivian pair Mishka Ibrahim and Fathimath Dheema Ali 3-0 to take the gold.

Similarly, Indian duo Divyansh Srivastava and Jash Modi knocked out Ridoy Mohutassin Ahmed and Bawn Rahim Lian to win the boys doubles 3-0.

In the U-15 Boys singles, Priyanuj Bhattacharya beat PB Abhinand 3-1, while in the U-15 Girls singles, Jennifer Varghese was a runway hit by beating Avisha Karmakar 3-1 in their final.

As for the girls in the section, Jennifer Varghese and Avisha Karmakar defeated Nepalese Sushmita Khadka and Subhashree Shrestha to take the top podium position.

In the mixed doubles, Payas Jain and Yashaswini took gold, beating their Maldivian rivals, Akhyar Ahmed Khalid and Fathimath Dheema Ali, and the pair of PB Abhinand and Jennifer Varghese outsmarted Mohamed Akram Shafiullah and Sri Lanka’s Kavindya Tamadi for the gold.

Later, at the closing ceremony, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, congratulated all the medalists.

The governor said the 2023 SAYTTC has sparked the minds and imaginations of the state’s youth to participate in sports on a large scale.

He emphasized the importance of games and sports, saying: Sport builds team spirit, willpower, the ability to face challenges and promotes friendship.

The state is honored and privileged to host the event and it will be a harbinger of Arunachal Pradesh finding its rightful place on our country’s sports mosaic, the governor added.

In response to a memorandum filed by Table Tennis Arunachal (TTA), the Governor assured the Association (TTA) of a dedicated and permanent table tennis infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities in the state.

Earlier, the secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Kamlesh Mehta, gave a brief account of the championship.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, First Secretary Dharmendra, Commissioner of Governor Ankur Garg, Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Abu Tayeng and Deputy Deputy Commissioner-CEO, SAYTTC Shweta Nagarkoti attended the closing program.

A total of 135 players, including officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts India, took part in the championship.

The event was conducted by TTA under the auspices of Asia Table Tennis Union, TTFI and South Asia Table Tennis Federation with the support of the state government and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd.

