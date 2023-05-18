Sports
Texan Baseball hosts Sam Houston to close out the 2023 season
Tarleton’s baseball season is nearing its end as they host the Sam Houston Bearkats Thursday through Saturday in the final series of the season.
The Texans will honor seniors for Senior Day on Saturday. The ceremony takes place prior to the first roll, honoring four seniors, as well as five other student-athletes who graduated this spring.
All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.
The teams: Tarleton Texans (24-25, 8-17 WAC) v Sam Houston Bearkats (32-20, 21-6 WAC)
Where: Stephenville, Texas
Stadium: Tarleton Baseball Complex
Day and Time: Thursday at 6pm CT, Friday at 3pm CT, Saturday at 1pm CT
Streaming Platform: ESPN+
LIKELY STARTING THROTTERS (MAY 5-7):
TAR RHP Day of the hunter (Jr., 65.0 IP, 5-2, 4.57 ERA) vs. SHSU RHP Colt Atkinson (Jr., 68.0 IP, 8-2, 3.57 ERA)
TAR LHP Dylan Delvecchio (So., 55.2 IP, 2-4, 7.44 ERA) vs. SHSU LHP Steven Beard (Sr., 69.1 IP, 6-3, 5.06 ERA)
TAR to be determined vs. SHSU to be determined
Matchup Notes
Tarleton hosts the first-place Sam Houston Bearkats in the Texans’ final series of the season.
The Texans will be looking for their first win in the WAC series dating back to NM State’s April 21-22 home sweep.
Tarleton would have to beat the Kats to finish above .500, something the program has not done since the 2018 season when they finished 35-17 and won the LSC Tournament. Tarleton’s current 24 wins are the most since that 2018 season.
Sam Houston needs just one win in the series this weekend to claim the WAC regular season championship and number 1 seed at the WAC Tournament starting next week in Mesa, Arizona, at Hohokam Stadium.
Quick Hits
Bricklayer Hammonds 61 hits this season is the most by a Texan in the Division 1 era. The Texans’ shortstop has played a total of 17 multi-hit games and also leads the Texans in runs scored with 42 in his first season at Stephenville after moving from Bossier Parish CC.
Jack Wagner ended the ACU series 4-11 (.363) at the plate to lead the Texans offensively. Wagner has 13 multi-RBI games, 14 multi-hit games and leads the Texans in home runs (15), RBI (55), slugging (.713), walks (27), on-base percentage (.453) and OPS (1,166).
Day of the hunter gets the ball on Friday, making his 12th start of the season. Day leads the Texans in most pitching stats and has been the lone weekend rotation mainstay, being the only Texan to start a game every weekend this season.
Reece Elston reached a career-high on Sunday with five strikeouts vs. ACU. He gave up no runs in 2.2 innings, allowing a lone hit. The Stephenville native has a 3.28 ERA in 14 appearances and a 2.87 ERA in WAC play. He was one of Tarleton’s most trusted arms out of the bullpen this season as a true freshman.
Six Texans graduated from Tarleton State University last Friday. Issa Campa, Alex Williams, Devon Patell, Peyton Hutson, Dylan Kurahashi Choy Foo And Mason crews all walked to Memorial Stadium for the game at ACU and became alumni of Tarleton State.
Notables
|TEAM COMPARISON
|TARLETON
|SHSU
|batting average
|.291
|.320
|Slug
|.449
|.509
|Walks to Strikeouts
|217/368
|213/325
|On base%
|.392
|.402
|Stolen Base Attempts
|97-129
|88-110
|Home runs
|46
|67
|Doubles
|88
|122
|Triple
|16
|12
|Points scored
|353
|422
|PITCH
|ERA
|5.74
|5.20
|WHIP
|1.58
|1.53
|Batting average opponent
|.267
|.276
|Strikeouts to walks
|434/242
|416/196
|Hit batters/wild pitches
|80/51
|43/53
SENIORS
Tarleton will honor four different seniors at the senior day pregame ceremony on Saturday. Zane Badmaev, Carter Dobrinsky, Peyton Hutson And Dylan Kurahashi Choy Foo all play their last collegiate games this weekend.
Mason crews, Devon Patell, Matt Haley, Alex Williams And Zach Poe will also be honored for having completed their degrees from Tarleton but are still eligible.
STRICTLY WAC
Tarleton has had some strong performers in conference play, with four different relievers having sub-5.00 ERAs in WAC games. Zane Badmaev posted a 3.78 ERA and 18 strikeouts on four walks in 16.2 at bats. Zach Poe has a 1.98 ERA in 10 appearances. Jake Burham has a 2.79 ERA in seven appearances, Reece Elston has a 2.87 ERA in seven appearances.
offensive, Alex Williams leads the way in WAC play with a .362 average to pair with a .470 on-base percentage and 11 stolen bases. Follow Morrison hits .323 and has a team-high 31 hits in league play. Jack Wagner led the most runs with 22 RBI followed by Bricklayer Hammonds with 14.
MOW THEM
Zane Badmaev is as hot as can be out of the bullpen for the Texans this season. The senior RHP has 44 strikeouts compared to just seven walks while holding a 3.00 ERA and he allowed only four runs in his last 11 appearances. Badmaev has walked only four in 16.2 innings of work in conference play. He mainly played late matches for Tarleton as the de facto closer.
FIRST POWER 5 VICTORY
With a 6-2 victory over Baylor in Waco on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Tarleton Baseball earned its first victory over a Power 5 team in the program’s history. The Texans were the first to strike in the first inning and never relinquished their lead. Pierce McElyea played a big part in the win, scoring a season-high 10 in 5.0 innings of work, without a walk. McElyea threw a first pitch to 18 of the 23 batters he faced.
NEXT ONE
Tarleton’s season comes to an end after Saturday’s game with Sam Houston. The next summer camps will be hosted by Tarleton Baseball, with more information expected to be released next week.
|
