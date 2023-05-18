No cricket, but India-Pakistan football, hockey, bridge





While the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards have banned cross-border travel by their teams for this year’s Asia Cup and World Cup, the story is different when it comes to other sports.

On Wednesday, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that Pakistan will travel to Bengaluru for the South Asian Football Championship (SAF) next month after neighbors were placed in the same group. This came shortly after the Pakistan national hockey team announced their intention to travel to Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy in August, provided they raised enough funds for the trip. In between these two announcements, the Indian bridge team traveled to Lahore at the height of Pakistan’s recent political turmoil, where the players claimed they were ‘treated like royalty’. AIFF Chairman Kalyan Chaubey, a BJP member from West Bengal, said: They (Pakistan) were entered into the lottery (draw) only because we got confirmation of their participation. Last week, the Pakistan Hockey Federation said its general secretary Haider Hussain had written a letter to the country’s sports council, requesting a NOC from them to travel to India. In a video message, Hussain said: Pakistan will definitely travel (to Chennai). Football and hockey federation officials said they are bound by FIFA and International Olympic Committee rules, which prohibit a country from discriminating against athletes from any country. Four years ago, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) even suspended India’s hosting rights for global events after the government failed to grant visas to Pakistani shooters who were due to compete in a World Cup in New Delhi. Being a non-Olympic sport, cricket is not governed by IOC rules. And now that the International Cricket Council is not encroaching on the ongoing battle between the Indian and Pakistani cricket boards, it has led to a serious deadlock. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has remained firm in its stance that it will not send a team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in September, the Pakistan Cricket Board in turn has said they will not travel to India for the World Cup. Cup, which starts in October. Earlier this month, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi told The Indian Express that the “BCCI needs to persuade the Indian government to allow the team to travel to Pakistan.” We at PCB tend to go to our government and persuade them to let us go to India. We want to play in India. But then the government gives us this political argument that seems to be mutual. Otherwise, you know, we will be roundly criticized by our critics in Pakistan. Likewise, I think the BCCI should step up and tell the government that hey, please, don’t get politics involved. This is just a game. Let’s go to Pakistan, Sethi had said. While the Pakistan football and hockey teams have said they will travel to India, it remains to be seen whether they manage to secure visas for the tournaments in time. When asked if issues such as visas and security have been addressed for the visiting Pakistan team, Chaubey replied: It is the right of every country in the region to participate in the South Asian Championship. It is not the prerogative of a football federation to arrange visas and provide security to a country. The administration of the federation will investigate and coordinate with the relevant ministries.

