Revised Football League proposal approved by principals, awaiting CIF-SS approval

The high school sports landscape in Orange County, particularly in football, is on track to look dramatically different for the 2024-2025 school year.

A proposal that would shake up the entire structure of county affiliations with league-based, football leagues and another proposal for minor changes to league and conference lineups in all other sports were approved by Orange County school principals at a meeting Monday. 15 May.

Both proposals will go to the CIF-Southern Section Council for approval in October, and if approved, which seems likely, the new leagues will go into effect in the fall of 2024. proposals at their meeting last month for the perusal of clients.

The biggest and most significant shift would be the creation of soccer-specific leagues based on a two-year performance ranking system for every team in Orange County, except for the six Trinity League teams: Serra, Santa Margarita, Mater Dei, Servite, Orange Lutheran, and St. John Bosco that will remain intact as it is.

It is unclear what these leagues will be called, but for football the South Coast and Sea View Leagues, as they are known, will disappear.

The ranking will be based on team performance from the previous two seasons, with the ranking weighted by 65% ​​of the most recent season’s points and 35% of the previous season. The top four teams in the league would make it to the top league with nine six-team leagues to follow and a final five-team league at the bottom.

Similar rankings, created by calpreps.com, have been used by CIF-SS in recent seasons to dictate playoff divisions at the end of the regular season, with the goal of greater competitive equality between playoff opponents.

For example, if last season’s CalPreps rankings were used to create football leagues for this fall, San Clemente would be the fourth team in that league, along with Los Alamitos, Mission Viejo, and Edison, all of whom are in Division 1 of the CIF -SS playoffs. San Clemente was the last team in Division 2 last season.

Tesoro would be in second class with Corona del Mar, El Modena, Yorba Linda, Newport Harbor and Cypress, and San Juan Hills and Trabuco Hills would be in third class with Villa Park, Canyon, El Dorado and Orange.

Capistrano Valley would be in the fourth division with Huntington Beach, La Habra, Western, Fountain Valley and Foothill, and Aliso Niguel would be in the fifth division with Laguna Hills, Troy, Crean Lutheran, Northwood and Garden Grove.

Dana Hills and El Toro would compete in the sixth division with Laguna Beach, Santa Ana, Sonora and Tustin.

For other local teams, St. Margarets would be in the eighth league with Esperanza, Valencia, Portola, Beckman and Pacifica. Capistrano Valley Christian is excluded from the proposals for the Orange County area as a small school.

While these are just projections based on last season’s CalPreps rankings and not the full weighted two-year scope that would be in effect for Fall 2024, it’s clear that the leagues will be put in a blender with traditional and local rivalries which is usually dissolved or sent. to the non-league schedule.

But that’s just for football. In every other sport, the Coast View Conference remains intact with one new addition to round out the number.

Beckman, a Tustin Unified School District public school in Irvine with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, would join the South Coast and Sea View Leagues in all other sports, if the proposals are approved by the CIF-SS Council in October .

Since Laguna Hills’ departure in all sports to the Pacific Coast League two years ago, Dana Hills had only joined the League in football. The Coast View Conference had an odd number of teams, which meant that the South Coast and Sea View Leagues did not have an equal number of members. One league would have five and the other would have four, causing scheduling issues and discrepancies.

Coast View athletic directors had expressed a desire to round up their numbers again, with either Beckman or Laguna Beach in the proposals sent to the directors. There was another proposal that included a Capistrano Unified School District competition, but Capistrano Valley withdrew the idea after the proposal was made.

Laguna Beach settled into a new Pacific Coast Conference with St. Margarets, Irvine, Northwood, Portola, Sage Hill, University, Woodbridge, and Rosaryan girls’ school leaving the Trinity League.

