NHL to Houston: Coyotes’ arena limbo could mark professional hockey’s return to fourth-largest US city; John Buccigross weighs in





HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) — Houston is the fourth largest city in the United States. The Bayou City is also known as the fourth largest marketing area in our country. However, H-Town does not have a National Hockey League team. However, that could change. “Houston should be very optimistic about getting a team at some point,” ESPN NHL commentator John Buccigross ABC13 told Wednesday via Zoom. Hockey-hungry fans in Houston renewed hopes of landing an NHL team following the results of a special election in Tempe, Arizona, currently home to the NHL’s Coyotes. Voters in the Phoenix suburb voted against three proposals to build a $2.3 billion entertainment center largely paid for by private funding, including a new arena for the Coyotes. The team, which currently plays in a 5,000-seat arena on the Arizona State University campus, had hoped that a new arena in Tempe would finally settle the franchise after playing at three different venues since moving to Arizona in 1996 . “The National Hockey League is deeply disappointed by the results of the public referendum on the Coyotes arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We’re going to see with the Coyotes what the options might be in the future.” ABC13 spoke to an NHL official on Wednesday and asked whether the “review” or “options” include a possible move to Houston. The official referred Eyewitness Sports back to the statement and said there is nothing more to add at this time. “It’s probably over in Arizona unless someone big steps up,” Buccigross said of the Coyotes’ future following the results of the arena vote. “Houston is right at the top of the list. That would be a very creative, attractive place for the NHL. Plus, the league is trying to be more diverse and more like America. So that’s another of Houston’s secret sauce: it gives you that different taste.” Whether it’s the Coyotes move or an expansion team, Buccigross says Houston can expect an NHL team, and quite soon. “With 25 US-based teams, we have room to grow in Houston, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and maybe Sacramento,” he said. “Whether it’s the Coyotes or through expansion, which gives you time to plan, if I live in Houston and am a hockey fan, I would expect to have a team sometime this decade.” According to ESPN, the Coyotes will remain at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena for the 2023-2024 season. The network also notes Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta manages the Toyota Center, meaning any NHL team playing there would be a tenant. For more sports news, follow up with Adam Winkler Facebook, Twitter And Instagram.

