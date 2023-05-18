Who will dethrone China at Durban Table Tennis Worlds?

by sports journalists Su Bin and Xie Jiang

DURBAN, South Africa, May 18 (Xinhua) — With two days left until the start of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals in Durban, excitement in South Africa is boiling over for the prestigious event, which will be held in Africa is held for the first time since 1939.

It’s no secret to China that its star players strive to capture all available titles in every major table tennis tournament, but who stands in their way this time?

Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson did just that at the 2021 World Championships in Houston, USA, when the Swedish pair dispatched two Chinese pairs, Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun/Lin Gaoyuan, on their way to the men’s doubles title, the only title held in the last two editions of the tournament did not fall to China.

Two years later, the Chinese table tennis team remains optimistic about their campaign in Durban. “Our goal remains the same: try to win gold in every event,” head coach Li Sun said when the tournament roster was announced in early April.

With both veterans and new blood on their team, the team not only focuses on the present, but also has an eye to the future.

Ma Long, 34, will play in his eighth World Championships, with the legendary paddler winning all three titles between 2015 and 2019. The reigning Olympic champion will compete for honors with world No. 1 men’s Fan Zhendong and rising star Wang Chuqin, along with their teammates Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan.

Like their male counterparts, China’s female rowers competing in singles are also the same as those who helped China win their fifth straight title last year at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, southwest China.

Top-ranked Sun Yingsha is expecting a tough challenge from her compatriots Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong.

Chinese paddlers have shown their dominance in women’s singles at recent World Table Tennis (WTT) Series events, making the last four places at both the Champions Xinxiang and Champions Macao.

Recovering from injuries, Olympic gold medalist Chen Meng and reigning world champion Wang Manyu returned to winning ways at the WTT Champions Macao where Wang emerged as the eventual winner.

Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong also won the WTT events this year as Wang took the Star Contender Goa title, while Chen became a three-time crown champion in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles in the Star Contender Bangkok.

As the top five female rowers in the world rankings, the Chinese quintet will pursue the world titles.

In the doubles category, China’s roster features new faces such as teenagers Lin Shidong and Kuai Man.

Ranked seventh in the world mixed doubles rankings, the duo are the highest ranked Chinese pair after the world No. 1 Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha after the 2000s, claiming five consecutive WTT titles in a fruitful 2023. Their selection is considered a maneuver of the coaching group looks at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“As far as their age and playing style are concerned, they complement each other well,” explains Xiao Zhan, head of China’s mixed doubles coaching group.

Arriving in Durban on May 12, China became the first team to land at the competition ground in preparation for the event, and began their final preparations on May 13.

Familiar faces keep getting in the way of the Chinese paddlers. Fourth-seeded Japanese prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto will be one of the male paddlers to watch, and last edition’s finalist Truls Moregard from Sweden and Brazilian ace Hugo Calderano are other standouts to be considered.

China’s celebrities should also be wary of outlandish events, such as Fan’s stunning loss to French youngster Alexis Lebrun in the quarter-finals of WTT Champions Macao.

On the women’s side, Japan’s duo of Mima Ito and Hina Hayata will be China’s biggest threat, though Ito underperformed in Japan’s recent trial for the 2024 Olympics, failing to reach the quarterfinals of that tournament. In addition to them, the experienced helicopters of Germany, Han Ying and Cheng I-Ching from Chinese Taipei, can also cause a stir among the Chinese participants on the route.

After Falck and Karlsson landed Sweden’s first world men’s doubles champion for the first time in three decades, Falck and Karlsson are looking to repeat their success in Durban. Houston Worlds finalists Jang Woo-jin and South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon will also attempt to reach the same podium, while France’s Lebrun brothers are also expected to showcase their talents.

Ito and Hayata will be China’s biggest obstacle in women’s doubles, while Chinese Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching can also make their mark on the game.

For China’s mixed doubles pairs, their main challengers are Hayata and Harimoto and French duo Yuan Jianan and Emmanuel Lebesson.

Liu Guoliang, president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), said he expects the ITTF WTTC Finals to be a fierce competition as all elite paddlers will participate.

“It will be a comprehensive test of our strength in 2023, to lay a solid foundation for our preparation for the Paris Olympics,” he told Xinhua.

84 years after the last global table tennis spectacle, Africa is buzzing with anticipation ahead of the Durban Worlds, with top players looking forward to showcasing their skills in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

“This is great for Africa. It’s an opportunity to show the world what Africa has to offer, from our hospitality to our culture and of course our top level table tennis action,” said Egypt’s Omar Assar after claiming the title in men’s singles at the ITTF Africa Cup.

His opponent in the final, Quadri Aruna of Nigeria, also expressed hope to inspire and help the next generation of players in the World Championships.

“It is significant that the World Championships are being held here in Africa. It is a platform to show Africans the thrill of the sport, to inspire young players and to gain more fans. This is a positive step forward to get more people from to keep the sport.” and want to be a part of it,” said Aruna, the world’s highest-ranked African player, ranked number 12.

The worlds of Durban will bear witness to Ni Xialian’s legendary story as the 59-year-old will represent Luxembourg in three categories at the biennial competition, which will take place at the Durban International Convention Center from May 20-28.