THIS WEEK

For the second straight season, Oregon heads to Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Ark. for the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks are the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional which will be hosted by Arkansas, the No. 11 overall national seed, Friday through Sunday. UO opens play Friday against Notre Dame (2pm PT/ESPN2). Arkansas and Harvard play the second game on Friday.

BUNKER 7-10 SPLIT

With her 10th home run of the season on May 6 against Utah, All bunker became the only player in the NCAA to hit 10 or more home runs while striking out seven times or fewer each of the past three seasons. Bunker is also the only player in the history of the program to rank in the top 10 of the school career in hits, doubles, runs and RBI.

FIGURES TO KNOW

16 – 16 of the 21 players – including every starter – on the Oregon roster have played in the NCAA Tournament, 12 for UO and 4 for their last school.

23/3 – Oregon makes its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Melissa Lombardi and his 23rd overall.

54 – This week marks Oregon’s 54th consecutive appearance in the Top 25. The streak dates back to the 2020 preseason poll.

4 – All bunker is only the 2nd position player in UO history (4th overall) to be a 4-time all-Pac-12 selection (Kathy Stahl, INF, 1993-96).

DUCKS VS. REGIONAL OPPOSITORS OF FAYETTEVILLE

This will be the first time Oregon and Notre Dame (27-19-1) meet in the postseason. The Ducks lead the all-time series with the Fighting Irish 5-2. The two teams last met in 2020. All bunker , Terra McGowan , Ariel Carlson And Valerie Wong all played in that game. Bunker doubled and Carlson went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Oregon and Arkansas played twice in the 2022 NCAA Tournament in Fayetteville, with the Razorbacks winning both games. Arkansas leads the overall series 5-3. The Ducks and Harvard have met once before, a 6-0 win in Oregon in 2008.

PAC-12 EER

Infielder All bunker and catcher Terra McGowan were named to both the All-Pac-12 first team and the Pac-12 All-Defensive team. Besides, jug Morgan Scott was named to the second team, outfielder Hannah Delgado was named to the third team and shortstop Paige Sinicki was an All-Defensive team selection. Bunker becomes just the second position player in program history to be a four-time All-Pac-12 selection, next to infielder Kathy Stahl (1993-96). Bunker was a third team selection in 2019, a first team selection in 2021 and a second team selection in 2022. In addition, the Huntington Beach, California native becomes the first player in program history to be a three-time Pac-12. All Defense honoree. McGowan was named to the first team for the second year running after being a second team selection in 2021. Scott, a transfer from UNC Greensboro who was a two-time Southern Conference pitcher of the year, earned her first Pac-12 honor, while Delgado earned her third consecutive third-team honor. Sinicki was also named to the All-Defensive team as a freshman last season.

DUCKS IN THE OPINION POLLS

Oregon is currently ranked #19 in the NFCA Coaches’ Poll and #19 in the ESPN/USA Softball Poll. It is Oregon’s 54th consecutive appearance in the polls, dating back to the 2020 preseason poll.

ABOUT THE 13 GAMES WINNING STREAK

Oregon’s recent 13-game winning streak was the longest since winning 15 in a row in 2021. Oregon posted some impressive numbers during the winning streak. The team hit .377 with 24 2B, 20 HR and 99 RBI. The Ducks outscored their opponent by 82 runs, 105-23. In the circle, the Ducks had an 1.17 ERA with four shutouts and four saves.

BECOME TWO

Oregon is second in the Pac-12 with 20 double plays this season.

SCOTT SHINE

Morgan Scott has thrown complete game wins against five different Pac-12 schools this season. She shutout both No. 3 UCLA (3-0) and Arizona (8-0), allowed an unearned run against both No. 7 Stanford (2-1) and California (9-1), and yielded only one earned run against Arizona State (5-2). Scott has won 10 of her last 13 decisions. She is also second in the Pac-12 with the fewest walks per seven at bats (1.10).

CLOSING TIME

Morgan Scott tied for the Pac-12 lead in saves with six, while Raegan Breedlove saved three games this season for the Ducks and Steve Hansen has a.

BUNKER IS ONLY IN CAREER TOP 5

All bunker is the only player in program history to rank in the UO career top five in hits, doubles, runs and RBI. She is now third in hits (281), second in 2B (46) and fifth in runs (161) and RBI (167).

BUNKER MATCHING LEGENDS IN THE CAREER TOP 3

All bunker has moved into the UO career top three in both hits and doubles. She passed Nikki Udria – now assistant coach Nikki Ragin – (2014-17) for third in hits and now shows 281. Courtney Ceo (2011-14) is second with 288. Bunker is also Janie (Takeda) Reed (2012 -15) for second in career doubles, wand now shows 46. Jenna Lilly (2015-18) is the school record holder with 52. She is also fifth in her RBI (167) and career runs (161).

BUNKER 16E GENERAL WPF STORAGE

All bunker was selected 16th overall by the USSSA Pride in the 2023 Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft. Bunker is the 19th Duck drafted professionally and the first since three Ducks, including No. 3 overall pick Gwen Svekis, were drafted in 2018. (3rd overall), DJ Sanders (21st overall) and Jenna Lilley (22nd).

BUNKER STRONG FOR K

All bunker has struck out only seven times this season (and only twice in Pac-12 play).

McGOWAN No. 1 C IN POWER RANKINGS

Terra McGowan claimed first place for catchers D1 Softball’s Week 5 Player Power Rankings (March 14). The redshirt senior has already achieved career highs in home runs (10) and RBI (37). McGowan has also retired nine runners this season.

DELGADO BACK TO FORM

Hannah Delgado hit .400 or better in four of eight Pac-12 series. She went 4-for-9 at Arizona (.444), 4-for-10 at ASU (.400), 4-for-8 at Stanford (.500), and .467 at Washington (7-for-15). Delgado missed eight games earlier this season after running into a fence during a flyout against Wisconsin on Feb. 10 in Puerto Vallarta.

LUSCHAR PROVIDES A BOOST SINCE SHE HIT TO PIT

Kai Luscher batting .431 (25-of-58) since batting again on April 1 and has scored 24 runs.