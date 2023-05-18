Maroon football One step away from an unprecedented 11 attack





When Auburn Football takes the field against UMass on September 2, 2023, things will look very different from a year earlier. Not only did it swap Bryan Harsin for Hugh Freeze as head coach, the Tigers’ roster was rebuilt to a pretty high standard. In the current era of college football, it is not uncommon for programs to undergo an overhaul. It’s happening all over the country. Colorado is the most extreme example, but not Auburn That far behind. Hugh Freeze hit the transfer portal hard.

(Photos by: Getty Images/Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK/Auburn) With the transfer portal as it is, a new head coach typically hired in December, like Freeze, can essentially start from scratch. The first transfer window opens immediately after the weekend of the conference championship and closes in January. The second transfer window opens in April and closes at the end of the month. As a first-year head coach, the first part offers the opportunity to drag along as much talent as possible. The second window allows coaches to tailor based on more specific needs. Both windows give a freshman head coach the chance to pick up ready-to-play athletes with that experience He is excited about. In the old days, a freshman head coach had to work with the hand he received from the previous staff. None of this is particularly revolutionary thinking. It is commonplace in the modern game. Hugh Freeze and Auburn are the perfect example. The attack he puts out on the first stage of his freshman year could look very different from Harsin’s in his last race. Freeze just needs an internal offensive lineman to make that happen. Here’s how the Tigers’ offense might line up after fall camp: Quarterback Payton Thorne (State of Michigan)

Running Back Brian Battie (South Florida)

X Wide receiver Nick Mardner (Cincinnati)

Y Wide receiver Caleb Burton (state of Ohio)

Z Wide Receiver Jyaire Shorter (North Texas)

Tight End Rivaldo Fairweather (Florida International)

Tackle Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky)

Guard Jaden Muskrat (Tulsa)

Center Avery Jones (East Carolina)

Guard?????

Tackle Dillon Wade (Tulsa) There are still over 50 Interior Offensive Linemen with 3-star status or higher who are currently in the transfer portal and have not committed to a new program. Auburn could potentially commit a full offense not being on the team as of Jan. 1. That has never happened before. Not all 11 guys. Pretty wild!

