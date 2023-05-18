It’s the state of Georgia-Ohio again, this time in tennis

His season also started with difficulty.

We’ve shown a lot of resilience to be able to bounce back, a lot of determination, Quinn said. Especially the coaches helped me personally. I had a lot of meetings with them, just me and them talking about specific matches, specific moments, things off the track that might have had an impact. But once we were able to deal with those feelings and thoughts, we were able to excel.

Excel may not be a strong enough word. The Bulldogs were rolling for quite some time, posting an undefeated run through conference play to record the program’s 32nd SEC Championship. It looked like their perfect run would continue until Kentucky came from behind in the SEC Tournament Finals for a 4-3 win.

Since then it has been fairly stress free to reach Elite Eight. Georgia has rolled through Florida Gulf Coast (4-0), Oklahoma (4-1) and Harvard (4-2) to join the Buckeyes.

Georgia enters the game with a good feeling. The Bulldogs side of the bracket now perfectly matches the one the football team negotiated on its way to its second straight national championship, with Michigan and TCU the other teams on that side.

We’re here now and looking forward to what’s to come, Quinn said.

Georgia’s women’s team is also in the quarterfinals. Ranked No. 3 and seeded fourth, the Lady Dogs face No. 5 in Michigan on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

It is the final season for coach Jeff Wallace, who announced his retirement earlier this month after 38 years at the helm. Longtime associate coach Drake Bernstein was appointed to succeed Wallace.

In general, since the NCAA merged the men’s and women’s championships in 2006, both UGA squads are often in the same location during the postseason. The Bulldogs find it reassuring that the athletes are close by and always make it a point to be in the crowd to cheer on their classmates.

I am personally close to Lea Ma and Dasha (Vidmanova), Quinn said. They’re both highly ranked, and every time the rankings come out, we’re always joking about who’s ranked higher. Having that relationship definitely pushes each other to be the best.

The NCAAs will be held for the third time since 2019 at the USTA’s sprawling grounds in Central Florida. In fact, it’s a pretty busy venue this week as it plays host to the Men’s and Women’s Division I, II and III Championships at the same time.

This is a place that can handle it, Diaz said of the USTA campus, which has more than 100 jobs spread over 64 acres outside of Orlando. It was very welcoming and exciting. It’s a great experience for our student-athletes, not just with the other divisions going on, but it’s great to see men and women in the same place.

However, most coaches agree that UGA’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex remains the premier venue for the NCAA Championships. The event that has played 32 times on the UGA campus will return in 2026 after a nine-year hiatus.

Georgia is in the middle of a multi-million dollar construction project that will give it a new six-lane indoor facility. That was necessary to organize the championships a few years ago.

For now, however, the Bulldogs are only firmly focused on the task at hand.

We were excited, Diaz said. We made a lot of progress, showed determination and the quality of our game throughout the season has been strong. Everyone just had to check in at the door and decide that our best tennis was right around the corner.