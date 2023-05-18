Sports
It’s the state of Georgia-Ohio again, this time in tennis
His season also started with difficulty.
We’ve shown a lot of resilience to be able to bounce back, a lot of determination, Quinn said. Especially the coaches helped me personally. I had a lot of meetings with them, just me and them talking about specific matches, specific moments, things off the track that might have had an impact. But once we were able to deal with those feelings and thoughts, we were able to excel.
Excel may not be a strong enough word. The Bulldogs were rolling for quite some time, posting an undefeated run through conference play to record the program’s 32nd SEC Championship. It looked like their perfect run would continue until Kentucky came from behind in the SEC Tournament Finals for a 4-3 win.
Since then it has been fairly stress free to reach Elite Eight. Georgia has rolled through Florida Gulf Coast (4-0), Oklahoma (4-1) and Harvard (4-2) to join the Buckeyes.
Georgia enters the game with a good feeling. The Bulldogs side of the bracket now perfectly matches the one the football team negotiated on its way to its second straight national championship, with Michigan and TCU the other teams on that side.
We’re here now and looking forward to what’s to come, Quinn said.
Georgia’s women’s team is also in the quarterfinals. Ranked No. 3 and seeded fourth, the Lady Dogs face No. 5 in Michigan on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
It is the final season for coach Jeff Wallace, who announced his retirement earlier this month after 38 years at the helm. Longtime associate coach Drake Bernstein was appointed to succeed Wallace.
In general, since the NCAA merged the men’s and women’s championships in 2006, both UGA squads are often in the same location during the postseason. The Bulldogs find it reassuring that the athletes are close by and always make it a point to be in the crowd to cheer on their classmates.
I am personally close to Lea Ma and Dasha (Vidmanova), Quinn said. They’re both highly ranked, and every time the rankings come out, we’re always joking about who’s ranked higher. Having that relationship definitely pushes each other to be the best.
The NCAAs will be held for the third time since 2019 at the USTA’s sprawling grounds in Central Florida. In fact, it’s a pretty busy venue this week as it plays host to the Men’s and Women’s Division I, II and III Championships at the same time.
This is a place that can handle it, Diaz said of the USTA campus, which has more than 100 jobs spread over 64 acres outside of Orlando. It was very welcoming and exciting. It’s a great experience for our student-athletes, not just with the other divisions going on, but it’s great to see men and women in the same place.
However, most coaches agree that UGA’s Dan Magill Tennis Complex remains the premier venue for the NCAA Championships. The event that has played 32 times on the UGA campus will return in 2026 after a nine-year hiatus.
Georgia is in the middle of a multi-million dollar construction project that will give it a new six-lane indoor facility. That was necessary to organize the championships a few years ago.
For now, however, the Bulldogs are only firmly focused on the task at hand.
We were excited, Diaz said. We made a lot of progress, showed determination and the quality of our game throughout the season has been strong. Everyone just had to check in at the door and decide that our best tennis was right around the corner.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ajc.com/sports/georgia-bulldogs/its-georgia-ohio-state-again-this-time-in-tennis/V6Q7CTGEXRHSTHZPXNAFKPOOZE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It’s the state of Georgia-Ohio again, this time in tennis
- Global stocks and Wall Street futures rise ahead of US debt deal
- Six technology solutions for more effective and engaging education
- Harry and Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase”.
- Prime Minister Modi to announce Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express via video conference, to dedicate further rail projects
- Ex-British Prime Minister Johnson called Macron a ‘4-letter word starting with C’ former aide
- Johnny Depp roasts Hollywood and receives a 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival
- Maroon football One step away from an unprecedented 11 attack
- Best Workout Shorts for Men 2023
- US Builds Indonesian Startups While Australia Sells Degrees
- Anniversary Special: See Ali Zafar’s best performances in these six must-see Bollywood movies
- About Google Cloud Dataflow subnets