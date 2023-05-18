SPECULATION: Could Coyotes Move to Sacramento?





Could the San Jose Sharks get new neighbors? Last night, city of Tempe voters voted overwhelmingly against an Arizona Coyotes proposed arena and entertainment center in Tempe. This could be the beginning of the end for the NHL and Coyotes’ 27-year quest for a long-term home in the desert. Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a succinct statement after the Tempe referendum was soundly rejected: Statement by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the results of the arena vote in Tempe, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/MVL3AUWP7R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 17, 2023 Aside from the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia welcoming the Coyotes as tenants at the downtown Footprint Center, or some other local option, Elliotte Friedman believes the Coyotes’ next move is likely to be a move. Are you going somewhere next year? Whether it’s Kansas City or Houston, Salt Lake City or Sacramento, the Sportsnet insider mused on his 32 Thoughts Podcast this morning. I think it’s probably one of those four cities. At first glance, Sacramento seems like a long shot. But they do have an NBA-worthy arena, Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, which could potentially be retrofitted for hockey. Also, judging by their enthusiasm for the Kings, the capital of the state of California, with a population of about half a million, can certainly support professional sports at the highest level. And perhaps most importantly, Sacramento could offer a motivated and entrenched NHL owner in billionaire Vivek Ranadive. The king’s owner appeared to be interested in buying the Ottawa Senators recently. So while Salt Lake City and Houston are probably considered the favorites to land the Coyotes when they move, Sacramento appears to be a legit sleeper. Whatever happens, it won’t be for the 2023-24 campaign. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski today: “I don’t envision a scenario where the Coyotes don’t play at Mullett Arena next season.” Meanwhile, Coyote insider Craig Morgan suggests there is still an opportunity for the team to stay in Arizona. Delay the conversation about the moving period.

I didn’t expect to say this today, but I hear now that there is still a way forward for the Coyotes in Arizona.

The saga continues… https://t.co/ajvVbXxLNS — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 17, 2023 So when the Sharks get new neighbors, it won’t be this summer. UPDATE: It is my understanding that Sacramento is officially San Jose Sharks territory, so any Coyotes move there is contingent on the Sharks’ approval. San Jose Hockey Now has reached out to the San Jose Sharks and Golden 1 Center regarding the possibility and viability of the Coyotes moving to Sacramento. More on this story as it develops. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-arizona-coyotes-sacramento-ranadive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos